JONESBORO — Arkansas State is limping toward the finish line in more ways than one.

The Red Wolves are in last place in the Sun Belt Conference, a game behind Georgia State, after losing 12 of their last 13 games. They have four regular-season games remaining, starting with tonight’s home contest against Troy.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Troy

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Records: ASU 10-17, 2-12 SBC; Troy 16-11, 8-6 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: Troy, 15-11

Last meeting: Troy, 66-54, Jan. 7

