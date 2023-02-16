JONESBORO — Arkansas State is limping toward the finish line in more ways than one.
The Red Wolves are in last place in the Sun Belt Conference, a game behind Georgia State, after losing 12 of their last 13 games. They have four regular-season games remaining, starting with tonight’s home contest against Troy.
Roster numbers have been an issue because of injuries. ASU (10-17, 2-12 Sun Belt) finished Saturday’s 68-53 loss at Georgia Southern with six available scholarship players and two walk-ons, coach Mike Balado said, since sophomore guard Avery Felts was unable to play because of a deep hip bruise.
“We were within six points at halftime and it kind of got away from us in the second half,” Balado said Wednesday. “Again, I’m proud of the guys who are out there and trying the best that they can with the limited number of bodies that we have.”
Balado said Felts will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game against Troy (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt). Tipoff is schedule for 7:30 as part of a doubleheader with the ASU women’s team, which plays South Alabama at 5 p.m.
The Trojans, who are tied for fifth in the Sun Belt, are looking to complete a season sweep of the Red Wolves. Troy held ASU to 32.8 percent shooting from the field, the Red Wolves’ second-lowest percentage of the season, during a 66-54 victory on Jan. 7.
Balado said the Trojans did a good job defending the pick and roll with 6-9 Zay Williams, 6-7 Christian Turner and 6-8 Jackson Fields.
“We’re doing some things where we’re working on different angles and different types of screens to get guys downhill and attack them in the middle, because it’s really tough to get to the middle against their defense,” Balado said. “That was a big key and obviously I always go back to missed shots. We had about six or seven open ones that we missed. Those just have to go in.”
Troy is one of the Sun Belt’s better defensive teams, ranking third among the 14 in scoring defense at 65.5 points per game. Williams averages 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the Trojans.
ASU has dropped two games since beating Coastal Carolina to end a 10-game losing streak. Balado said he saw some good things a week ago in a 66-62 loss at Texas State.
“We were playing well in the first half,” Balado said. “I thought our offense was really clicking and we were guarding guys … We lost Avery in the first half to a real deep hip contusion. That hurt us with our depth and we kind of died out a little bit in the second half.”
Senior guard/forward Markise Davis led ASU with 19 points against Texas State, while freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. scored 13 against Georgia Southern.
Balado said he can see signs of fatigue with junior guard Caleb Fields, who averages more than 31 minutes per game, and Ford, who is playing more than 29 minutes per game.
“Fields, he is also playing with a fractured wrist. The minutes that he’s out there, and also being in pain, you can see it kind of wearing on him a little bit,” Balado said. “And then Terrance, just because he’s young, he’s a freshman, it’s understanding how to take care of your body and being able to play. He played 38 minutes on Saturday and didn’t come out in the second half. Those two guys, you see it on their bodies a little bit.”
ASU closes its home slate with Saturday’s 2 o’clock game against Georgia State, which will also be the 500th men’s game the Red Wolves have played in First National Bank Arena since the building opened in 1987. The regular season ends next week with trips to Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana-Monroe.