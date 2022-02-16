JONESBORO — Arkansas State begins its final road swing of the season in the Lone Star State with injury questions.
Junior guard Desi Sills and junior forward Keyon Wesley both missed last Saturday’s game at South Alabama because of back problems. Sophomore point guard Caleb Fields left the game due to an ankle injury.
Sills and Wesley practiced Monday and Tuesday as the Red Wolves prepared for tonight’s game at Texas State, while Fields did not. Coach Mike Balado hopes all three will be available when ASU takes on the Sun Belt Conference-leading Bobcats in San Marcos, Texas, at 7 p.m.
“They’re not season-ending injuries,” Balado said during a video conference Tuesday. “It’s pain maintenance and it’s maintenance on what’s wrong with them.”
Hampered by injuries and foul problems that limited second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier to 22 minutes, the Red Wolves (15-8, 6-5 Sun Belt) suffered their most lopsided loss of conference play Saturday in a 70-51 setback at South Alabama. ASU’s hopes of splitting last week’s road trip vanished in the first half as the Jaguars opened a 45-25 halftime lead.
Balado, whose team dropped a 79-77 decision a week ago at Troy, praised the Red Wolves’ response when they opened the week with a Monday practice that he said was harder than usual.
“Practice was as competitive as it’s been all year. That tells you that their mentality is in the right place, their approach is in the right place,” Balado said. “Even though the loss was by 19, it was not a loss that’s a true 19 in my eyes because we didn’t have our full team, but the guys who played took it personal and they want to get better.”
ASU slipped to fifth place in the Sun Belt standings with last week’s losses. Texas State (17-6, 8-3 Sun Belt) continued its recent surge with a sweep of its Louisiana road swing, extending its winning streak to five games.
The Red Wolves defeated the Bobcats 67-60 when the teams met last month in Jonesboro, led by 23 points from Omier and 21 from Sills. A strong defensive effort against Texas State guards Caleb Asberry and Mason Harrell, who scored just 15 points combined, also helped swing the game to ASU.
“I watched our game multiple times since the last time and I thought defensively we were really good,” Balado said of the first meeting. “I think we held Harrell and Asberry under their averages, which was big for us. They’re obviously playing better, so it’s not so much what they’re doing differently. It’s more the production of guys who are playing since the last time we played them. I think Harrell is playing much better.”
Fields played a key role with his defense on Harrell in the first meeting. Balado said redshirt freshman guard Avery Felts, who moved into the starting lineup last game with Sills out, would have to play a key role if Fields is unavailable.
Senior guard Christian Willis, whose minutes have declined this season, could also be in line for a larger role.
“Avery is going to have to step up. I thought he played defensively, the last game against Texas State, really well. He made some big shots and that’s somebody that we trust,” Balado said. “I think Avery is going to have to step in. Obviously he started on Saturday against South (Alabama) when Desi was out, so you can see that’s a guy we would look to. Christian Willis is another one. C-Will has played for me a lot of games. He’s won games for us … and he’s somebody that I trust.
“He’s taken a back seat this year because younger guys are playing and he’s had a great attitude, and I’m going to give him a lot of credit for approaching every day the way he has from a kid who’s started to a kid who’s not playing much. He has not been a distraction. He’s been a positive influence to our players and that’s somebody who might get a call.”
Balado said junior guard/forward Markise Davis and redshirt freshman guard Malcolm Farrington are others who would need to produce more if the Red Wolves are missing starters tonight.
Omier leads ASU with averages of 17.1 points and 12 rebounds. Sills is ASU’s second-leading scorer (13 points per game) and senior guard Marquis Eaton (12.3 points per game) is third.
Asberry averages 13.6 points to lead Texas State, followed by forward Isiah Small at 11.3 points per game and Harrell at 10.7. Small, who had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting between the teams, is the Bobcats’ top rebounder with an average of 7.1 per game.
ASU closes its road schedule Saturday afternoon at Texas-Arlington, where tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. The Red Wolves wrap up the regular season with home games against Coastal Carolina (Feb. 23) and Appalachian State (Feb. 25).