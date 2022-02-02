JONESBORO — Arkansas State announced five football signees Wednesday, including two Football Bowl Subdivision transfers, as the regular signing period began.
Alabama transfer King Mwikuta and Houston transfer Jordan Carmouche, a pair of linebackers, are already on campus and will be available to participate in spring practice.
The Red Wolves added a third in-state recruit to their signing class in Lake Hamilton star Chase Jessup (6-4, 282). ASU announced two former Arkansas high school stars as signees in December, Colorado transfer Blayne Toll of Hazen and Purdue transfer Ja’Quez Cross of Hampton.
ASU signed a five-star kicking prospect in Dominic Zvada of Chandler, Ariz. East St. Louis, Ill., offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (6-4, 305) also announced his commitment to the Red Wolves.
Mwikuta (6-5, 238) was a unanimous four-star recruit while in high school in West Point, Ga. He was listed as the No. 8 weakside defensive end by 247Sports and the No. 9 prospect at his position on the 247Composite. Rivals ranked Mwikuta as the the No. 13 weakside defensive end and the No. 25 player in Georgia.
At Alabama last fall, Mwikuta saw time in 14 games, including action on special teams in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati and the CFP National Championship against Georgia. He recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown against Texas A&M.
Carmouche (6-2, 230) is a senior transfer who played in 11 games last fall at Houston. He appeared in seven games and made four starts at middle linebacker for the Cougars in 2020 after joining the team as a transfer from Navarro College.
Jessup is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN. He was a two-time all-state and three-time all-conference honoree at Lake Hamilton.
Zvada received a five-star rating from Kohl’s, which ranks him as the No. 45 kicker nationally. He made a 55-yard field goal as a junior.
ASU head coach Butch Jones announced 18 recruits in December. The Red Wolves’ additions on the early signing day included 14 high school players and four FBS transfers, including 10 expected to play on the defensive side of the ball, seven on offense and one listed as an athlete.