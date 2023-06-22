All-Star week giving Weber 'full-circle' moment

Brookland’s Stella Parker (right) drives to the basket during her team’s victory over Star City in the Class 4A state tournament at Blytheville. Parker and Rector’s Carly Rodden will play for the East squad during Saturday’s All-Star Game in Conway, while Brookland coach Mitchell Weber will be an assistant on the East staff.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Brookland girls’ basketball coach Mitchell Weber will work with players from his current and former teams this week at the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Weber is one of three assistant coaches for the East All-Stars. The East roster includes Brookland’s Stella Parker, who played for Weber last season, and Rector’s Carly Rodden, who played for him in junior and senior high at Rector.

