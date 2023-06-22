All-Star week giving Weber 'full-circle' moment

JONESBORO — Brookland girls’ basketball coach Mitchell Weber will work with players from his current and former teams this week at the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Weber is one of three assistant coaches for the East All-Stars. The East roster includes Brookland’s Stella Parker, who played for Weber last season, and Rector’s Carly Rodden, who played for him in junior and senior high at Rector.
“It’s one of those full-circle moments,” Weber said. “Obviously I have a little fresher of a relationship with Stella, but it’s kind of a cool deal to get to coach Carly again after being at Rector for those five years. It’s always cool to get to be around your kids in a setting like this for one more game.”
The All-Star game starts Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock in Conway at the University of Central Arkansas. Players and coaches report Friday to get in a couple of practices before Saturday’s game in the Farris Center.
Weber was selected as one of the East coaches after guiding Brookland to a 25-11 record and the Class 4A state quarterfinals in his first season as the Lady Bearcats’ coach. He joins head coach Ashley Hutchcraft of Conway and assistants Josh Bateman of Salem and Scott Small of Mammoth Spring on the East coaching staff.
Conway, Salem and Mammoth Spring won their respective state tournaments this year.
“Obviously getting to be around the players is a special deal, but I’m excited to get to be around Coach Hutchcraft, Coach Bateman and Coach Small, to be a student and soak some stuff up before we go into the dead period,” Weber said. “It’s my first time, so it’s an honor to represent Brookland and kind of be a sponge.”
Parker, who signed with Lyon College, averaged 15.5 points per game as a senior to lead the Lady Bearcats. Rodden averaged 16.8 points per game for the Lady Cougars.
Other players listed on the East roster include West Memphis’ Janiyah Tucker, Southside Batesville’s Kamie Jenkins, Salem’s Chelsea Hamilton, Melbourne’s Kaylee Love, Viola’s AJ McCandlis and Mammoth Spring’s Sara Crowe.
Each team includes two players from each classification, plus three wildcard selections on a roster of 15.
All-Star competition begins Friday in Conway with baseball and softball doubleheaders at 4 p.m., girls’ soccer at 5 p.m., volleyball at 6 p.m., and boys’ soccer at 7 p.m. The basketball games and the football game are scheduled for Saturday.