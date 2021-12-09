All-state volleyball includes 22 area players

JONESBORO — Twenty-two area high school volleyball standouts earned all-state honors upon conclusion of the season.
Class 4A state champion Valley View had four selections on the all-state team in its classification. State tournament MVP Natalie Supine, Hadden Lieblong, Tolly Fagan and Micah McMillan represented the Lady Blazers.
Maddie Smith represented Class 4A state runner-up Brookland on the all-state team while Westside had two selections in Abby Manley and Laynee Montgomery. Wynne’s Cassidi Campbell also made the 4A all-state team.
The Class 5A all-state team included three area standouts in Jonesboro’s Jayden Hughes, Nettleton’s Chloe Reed and Paragould’s Keimauri Brown.
Area selections on the Class 3A all-state team included Hoxie’s Ellery Gillham, Kailey Moody and Cara Forrester; Harrisburg’s Emerson Kirby and Kaylin Gipson; and Walnut Ridge’s Holly Berry. The Class 2A all-state team included Molly Chunn, Skylee Clayton and Reagan Howard of Crowley’s Ridge Academy as well as Jenna Berry and Jenna Primm of Ridgefield Christian.
Valley View and Brookland placed three players each on the Class 4A all-state tournament team. Supine, Olivia Miles and Morghan Weaver represented Valley View while Chloe Rodriguez, Rylee Walker and Savannah Pope were Brookland’s selections. Westside’s Sloane Welch and Wynne’s Campbell also earned all-state tournament honors.
Jonesboro’s Ella Tagupa and Paragould’s Lauren Stanley made the Class 5A all-state tournament team. The Class 3A all-tournament team included Hoxie’s Moody, Harrisburg’s Kirby and Walnut Ridge’s Kinley Davis, while 2A all-tournament selections included CRA’s Mallory Hollis and Ridgefield Christian’s Berry.