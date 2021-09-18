LONOKE — Lonoke took the lead for good in the second quarter Friday night and went on to defeat Newport 29-20 in high school football.
Newport (1-2) shook off a slow start to take a 14-13 lead in the second quarter when Eli Alcorn scored on a 7-yard run and added the two-point conversion. Lonoke (3-0) moved back in front on Bradon Allen’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Pepper for a 19-14 halftime lead.
The Jackrabbits extended their lead to 26-14 on Allen’s 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and got a 35-yard field goal from Tom Boatwright in the fourth. The Greyhounds closed the scoring on C.J. Young’s 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Alcorn finished 10-of-27 passing for 145 yards with one touchdown and one interception, with Kylan Crite catching five passes for 102 yards. Jadarius Reed led the Greyhounds in rushing with 46 yards on 11 carries.
Brendon Curry had two interceptions for Newport’s defense.
Lonoke took an early 13-0 lead as Allen scored on a 2-yard run and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Rowton. Newport’s first touchdown came on Alcorn’s 32-yard pass to Crite.
Allen ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more to lead Lonoke, finishing the night with 198 yards total offense.