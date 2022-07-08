JONESBORO — Josh Allison isn’t one to keep up with his record as a high school baseball coach.
“Don’t even know it,” he said.
Allison’s teams have won far more than they’ve lost in 15 seasons as a head coach, the last 10 at Valley View and five before that at Stuttgart. The Blazers have a 114-23 record in their last four seasons completed, with a state championship in 2021 and a state runner-up finish this year.
But the players, he said, are more important than the number of games won and lost.
“The record would be fun to know, just to know how many games I’ve actually coached, but I don’t think back on any of the wins really,” Allison said. “I think back on the kids I had at Stuttgart. I still talk to some of those kids. That’s what it’s about. The wins are fun, and we love winning here, and we’ve won a lot lately, but those relationships, I’d rather count those up than the wins.”
Allison is the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year after another banner season for the Blazers, who crafted a 29-7 record and narrowly missed their second consecutive Class 4A state championship.
Harrison edged Valley View 10-9 in an epic state championship game at Benton. The Blazers scored four runs in the seventh inning to force extra innings but failed to score again. The Goblins finally scored again in the 10th to win a game that lasted three hours, 36 minutes.
“The more days go by, the less I play it in my mind,” Allison said. “Our kids gave all the effort. Man, we caught some bad breaks on a couple of plays, a couple of safe-out calls, but at the end of the day we had the winning run up multiple times and that’s all you can ask. I wish we could replay it, but we can’t.
“Like I told the kids, we won it last year, made it there this year and lost it, and I still feel the same about the kids, the season, the memories we made. Being around them and seeing them grow, that’s what it’s all about.”
Deep state tournament runs have become the norm for the Blazers, who have reached the state semifinals in each of the last four seasons completed. Valley View won 58 games over the last two seasons and will expect success again next season, even with a move up to Class 5A.
While the Blazers lose a dozen seniors, they return several key players, including four who are on the Best Under The Sun team.
“We’re going to miss those seniors. I’m going to miss those relationships, I love those kids,” Allison said. “We’ll figure out a way to replace them. We have a lot of core people coming back and I know we’re moving up, but we moved a couple of years ago and baseball is baseball.
“We have some holes out there, some question marks to fill, but we have a good JV program and I’m sure some guys will step up and surprise us and be able to play in those spots.”
Valley View finished with 230 stolen bases, a state record, as a team. The Blazers cruised through the 4A-3 conference without a loss to secure a No. 1 seed in the East Region tournament.
Lonoke defeated Valley View in the East semifinals, becoming the first 4A team to beat the Blazers this year. A victory over Pulaski Robinson in the East third-place game gave Valley View a No. 3 seed going into the state tournament, where the Blazers ousted Farmington, Arkadelphia and Shiloh Christian to get back to the state finals.
“It was almost a relief when we won the semifinal game, that we made it back,” Allison said. “I think you give yourself a bull’s eye when you’ve won it the year before and are defending state champions, reigning state champions. I think a lot of teams want to beat us anyway, so it’s just a normal deal for us, but I was so proud our kids answered the call.”
Allison’s coaching duties will be different in the fall as he shifts from an assistant’s role on the football staff, where he served as defensive coordinator, to head golf coach.
The move will allow him to do more with baseball in the fall, too.
“Usually in football season, from the end of the dead period to November, it was hard for me to do anything with baseball because I was the defensive coordinator,” Allison said. “We’ll have golf matches and practices, but I can still be at baseball on Monday and Friday maybe. I like playing golf, it’s one of my hobbies, so I’m excited about that aspect of it. It will get me into baseball sooner, the (golf) season’s over sooner. That’s something I’m looking forward to.”
Valley View’s conference will change next season as the Blazers return to Class 5A, joining defending state champion Marion and Greene County Tech, among others, in the 5A-East.
The Blazers reached the Class 5A state tournament semifinals in 2018, their last year in that classification before shifting to 4A for two reclassification cycles. Allison doesn’t mind the challenge of facing larger schools.
“They can’t put more out there because they have more kids. They’re going to put nine, we’re going to put nine and we’ll get after it,” he said. “I think the difference is going to be deeper teams; you get down to somebody’s fourth or fifth pitcher and it might be better than a 4A team’s four or five, something like that, but there’s good baseball in 4A and good baseball in 5A, too.
“It’s going to be a tough task whether we’re in 4A or 5A, but it will be fun to play a lot of different teams that we haven’t gotten to play in a while.”