BROOKLAND — Brookland scored the last five goals Monday to defeat Westside 6-2 in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Cesar Alvarado and Gabe Guimond scored two goals each for the Bearcats (10-3-1, 4-1 conference), with Guimond also adding an assist. Ayden Stinnett added a goal and an assist as Brookland remained just behind Valley View in the league standings going into Thursday’s game on the Blazers’ home field.
Seth Wofford scored to give Brookland the lead 10 minutes into the game, assist by Ayden Stinnett. Westside scored the next two goals within a 30-second span with 13 minutes remaining in the first half, taking a 2-1 lead.
Alvarado scored from a corner with eight minutes left in the first half to tie the contest at halftime 2-2.
Ayden Stinnett scored with 32 minutes remaining off Guimond’s assist to start a second-half surge for the Bearcats. Alvarado added an unassisted goal with 26 minutes remaining for a 4-2 advantage.
Guimond scored off Malachi Stinnett’s assist with 13 minutes left and converted a penalty with 10:40 remaining to set the final score.
Valley View 4, Heber Springs 2
HEBER SPRINGS – Edgar Ruiz scored twice Monday night as Valley View doubled up Heber Springs 4-2 in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Brody Dix and Jose Mendoza added one goal each for the Blazers (11-2-2, 5-0-1 conference). Logan Scott, Brenden Camarata and Brandon Southard each had an assist.
Valley View 5, Heber Springs 1
HEBER SPRINGS – Valley View improved to 6-0 in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer Monday with a 5-1 victory over Heber Springs.
Micah McMillan and Elizabeth Becklund scored two goals each to lead the Lady Blazers (8-9 overall). Morghan Weaver added one goal and one assist, while Ellie Higgins also assisted on a goal.
Brookland 3, Westside 0
BROOKLAND – Three players scored goals Monday for Brookland as the Lady Bearcats defeated Westside 3-0 in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.
Abbi Brookreson, Mack Allen and Aaliyah Mahmoud scored goals for Brookland (9-2-1, 3-1-1 conference), with Allen also adding an assist. Lisa Craig was in goal for the shutout.
Softball EPC 3, Rector 1
LEPANTO – East Poinsett County edged Rector 3-1 Monday in a key 2A-3 conference softball game.
EPC’s Keegan McCorkle struck out 13 batters in earning the victory. Rector’s Morgan Garner struck out eight batters.
Natalie Dunman doubled home a run for EPC (21-1, 9-0 conference) in the first inning. McCorkle led the Lady Warriors with two hits.
Carly Robinson drove in a run for Rector (14-2, 9-1 conference).
Riverside 10, Armorel 1
LAKE CITY – Mackenzie Thomas was 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored Monday to lead Riverside to a 10-1 victory over Armorel in high school softball.
Brooklyn Berry and Gracie Doty both finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs each for the Lady Rebels (9-7). Katie Ridge was 2-for-4 with one RBI; Annalee Qualls was 2-for-3 and scored twice; and Laney Overman was 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
Winning pitcher Klaire Womack struck out 14 batters over six innings while allowing one run on four hits. Abby Simmons hit a solo home run for Armorel.
Walnut Ridge 12, Trumann 5
WALNUT RIDGE – Walnut Ridge defeated Trumann 12-5 in high school softball Monday.
Jaelyn Craig had two hits and two RBIs for Trumann, while Karsen Overshine and Alexis Carter had two hits and one RBI each. Kaydence Jones added a hit and an RBI for the Lady Wildcats.
Baseball Riverside 7, Tuckerman 5
LAKE CITY – Riverside edged Tuckerman 7-5 Monday in high school baseball.
Madix Blake was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Rebels offensively.
Cash Gillis pitched three innings for the victory, striking out three batters while allowing two runs. Trae Barnes pitched two innings, giving up two runs while striking out four, and Brayeson Timms struck out three while giving up one run in two innings on the mound.