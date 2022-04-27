JONESBORO — Yajaira Alvarado set Jonesboro High School's career record for goals while scoring four Tuesday night as the Lady Hurricane defeated Paragould 10-1 in 5A-East conference girls' soccer.
Alvarado has 88 career goals, including 40 this season. Henley Rogers completed her first career hat trick, finishing with three goals along with an assist for the Lady Hurricane (11-2, 9-2 conference).
Keissy Hopes added two goals and two assists for Jonesboro. Krisselle Nwokeji added a goal and an assist. Ayesha Uddin, Roxy Crotts, Jimena Garcia and Jackie Martinez had one assist each, with Martinez also adding two saves.
Valley View 5, Westside 0
JONESBORO — Valley View extended its winning streak to seven games Tuesday with a 5-0 victory at Westside in 4A-North conference girls' soccer.
Elizabeth Becklund scored two goals to lead the Lady Blazers (10-9, 8-0 conference).
Micah McMillan, Ella Claire Welborn and Emi Grace Powell scored one goal each. McMillan, Alex Brown and Ellie Higgins assisted on one goal each.
Brown, Kaylee McCowan, Jax Carr, Maddie Ramsey, Alexandria Tricarico and Chloe Moore led the defensive effort in the shutout.
Valley View 6, Westside 0
JONESBORO — Edgar Ruiz, Logan Scott and Zac Reese scored two goals each Tuesday to lead Valley View to a 6-0 victory over Westside in 4A-North conference boys' soccer.
Brandon Southard had two assists, while Wyatt Oldham, Drew Liles, Jose Mendoza and Ruiz added one each. Layne Rains and Thai Le combined for the shutout for the Blazers (13-2-2, 7-0-1 conference).
Jonesboro 8, Paragould 0
JONESBORO — Eder Leal scored four goals and assisted on two more Tuesday while Jafet Cid recorded a hat trick as Jonesboro defeated Paragould 8-0 in 5A-East conference boys' soccer.
The Hurricane (10-3, 10-1 conference) led 3-0 at halftime. Cid opened the scoring with a header off Leal's cross, then scored off Clay Glomski's assist. Leal scored on a penalty kick after Gabriel Mata was fouled.
Brandon Solorzano opened Jonesboro's second-half scoring on a rebound off the Paragould goalkeeper. Leal followed with a goal off Anthony Lopez's assist for a 5-0 lead.
Cid scored his third goal off Leal's assist. Leal scored off Cid's assist and added another goal off Angel Centeno's pass.
Calvin Hargis had one stop in goal for a clean sheet.
GCT 7, West Memphis 1
WEST MEMPHIS — Colby Benton scored five goals to lead Greene County Tech to a 7-1 victory at West Memphis in 5A-East conference boys' soccer Tuesday.
Ryley McMains added the other two scores for the Eagles, including a header and a shot off a cross by Benton.
Karson Eddings started in the goal and had six stops, holding West Memphis scoreless in the first half as GCT (9-6-2, 5-4-2 conference) led 5-0 at the intermission.
JD Hovey, who finished the game in the goal for GCT, recorded three stops.
GCT won the girls' game 8-0.
Nettleton 1, Batesville 0
BATESVILLE — Nettleton scored a first-half goal Tuesday to defeat Batesville 1-0 in 5A-East conference girls' soccer.
Nettleton battled Batesville to a 2-2 draw in the boys' contest.