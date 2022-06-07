Annual baseball showcase offers exposure

JONESBORO — The Xtra Innings Summer Classic doesn’t get all 88 players initially selected to participate each year. As event organizer Pete Prater says, there’s a lot going on for young baseball players with travel teams and other showcase events.
But the annual showcase featuring the state’s top high school underclassmen still fills a need, Prater said, especially for those who might not be spotted otherwise by pro or college scouts.
“There are such things as those guys who play three sports, who can’t do all this travel stuff or can’t afford it, who still would like to try to play baseball one day and can play,” Prater said Tuesday. “It’s not like it used to be obviously when we first started this thing, but there are still kids in need, no doubt about it, and today or tomorrow might be the day for them.”
Prater, who coached Marion to its first state baseball championship last month, and former Nettleton coach Wade Massey are the primary organizers of the event, which started Tuesday and concludes today.
With the threat of rain, all events in this year’s 18th annual Xtra Innings Summer Classic were moved to Valley View, which has an artificial turf infield. Players went through on-field batting practice and batting cage workouts Tuesday morning in addition to being timed in the 60-yard dash.
Catcher pop times were recorded along with extended infield and outfield drills before Tuesday afternoon’s games. Three more games are scheduled today, starting at 9 a.m.
Prater said he won’t know how many scouts or college coaches attended until the end of the event. Atlanta Braves Midwest Area scouting supervisor JD French, a former Arkansas State University pitcher from Kennett, Mo., was in attendance Tuesday.
“I’m looking at a guy’s bat speed, how he runs, his arm, just the five tools, things like that. I try to make it down here for Pete because a lot of these guys aren’t out on that big summer circuit, playing all summer in Atlanta and different places,” said French, who was wearing an Atlanta Braves World Series championship ring. “You never know what you’ll find here. I grew up down in this area, so I know how it is. I try to come and see what’s going on.”
French, who covers an area as distant from his home as North Dakota and Minnesota, is in his sixth year as a full-time area supervisor and 22nd overall with the Braves. He was in Louisville last weekend for an NCAA regional tournament and will be back on the road again this weekend.
“I’m going to Iowa this weekend to see a high school kid and then we’ve got meetings next week, and from there I’m going to the College World Series to cover it,” he said. “I covered the JUCO World Series this year, too.”
Seventeen players from high schools in The Sun circulation area are on the rosters of the four teams in the Xtra Innings Summer Classic. Prater said the event is short a couple of players from the 88 limit.
“Out of the (initial) 88, we had to find replacements for probably 25 of them. There’s a lot of things going on nowadays, kids going to travel events,” Prater said. “The first 88 we get are always pretty good and after that, I’m not saying they’re not good, we just don’t know as much about them.”
The roster for Team No. 1 includes Pocahontas’ Zane Hibbard and Jack Privett, Jonesboro’s Hudson Hosman, Brookland’s Cade Collins and Weston Speir, Trumann’s Parks McNair, Valley View’s Eli Crecelius and Greene County Tech’s Karter Willis. Jonesboro’s Maddox Morrison and Brookland’s David Rubottom were placed on Team No. 2.
Jonesboro’s Meyer Maddox and GCT’s Tyler Vincent are on Team No. 3, while GCT’s Camden Farmer, Buffalo Island Central’s Nicholas Patterson, Valley View’s Carter Saulsbury, Trumann’s Murphy Williams and Brookland’s Griffin Duvall were placed on Team No. 4.
Morrison said he turned in a 60-yard dash time of 6.8 seconds.
“It’s awesome to come out here and play in front of some college coaches and compete with some of the best in the state,” Morrison said. “I’ve done pretty well. I hit the ball well and ran pretty good. It’s been fun.”
Crecelius, who started the Class 4A state championship game for Valley View and finished the high school season 7-0, expected to pitch a couple of innings Tuesday. A member of a 16U Arkansas Sticks team, he’s on his way to Atlanta for another event next week. He is trying to improve his fastball along with a couple of off-speed pitches this summer.
“This season my curveball has been a big pitch for me,” Crecelius said. “I’m trying to improve that and trying to develop a changeup that I can throw in the strike zone.”