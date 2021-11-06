App State extends A-State's slide

JONESBORO — Appalachian State was unfazed when Arkansas State erased a two-touchdown deficit in the first half Saturday afternoon.
The Mountaineers regained control by scoring the last 10 points to end the first half and then dominating the second half to complete a 48-14 victory at Centennial Bank Stadium.
While App State (7-2, 4-1 conference) maintained its share of first place in the Sun Belt's East Division, A-State (1-8, 0-5 conference) fell deeper into last place in the Sun Belt West with its eighth consecutive loss. The Red Wolves were shut out for the final 40 minutes and had just 52 total yards in the second half.
The game was tied at 14 when A-State scored on consecutive drives in the first half, the second set up by an interception, but App State responded with a 60-yard touchdown drive to take the lead for good.
Mountaineer running backs Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples both finished with more than 100 yards rushing. App State controlled the football for more than 35 minutes even as defensive back Steven Jones Jr. returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns.
"It comes down to critical downs first and foremost, third down, fourth down, the ability to get off the field, the ability to sustain drives," A-State head coach Butch Jones said. "From an offensive standpoint we never really had any rhythm, no momentum the entire game. Everything is about what it takes to play winning football and that sounds really kind of broad, a big-picture deal, but it's like we always say — before you can win the game, you can't lose the game, and when you look back from the first half to the second half, it's kind of the same storylines.
"You can't turn the football over. You can't have negative yardage football plays, you have to create explosive plays, you have to be able to get off the field on third and fourth down, all those things that go into playing winning football."
Saturday's Homecoming crowd watched A-State fall behind 14-0 in the first eight minutes. Wide receiver Malik Williams took a lateral and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Hennigan for the Mountaineers' first touchdown, then Steven Jones Jr. scored on a 47-yard interception return.
A third-down facemask penalty kept an A-State drive alive near the end of the first quarter. The Red Wolves capitalized early in the second quarter as Layne Hatcher threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to freshman tight end Emmanual Stevenson.
Defensive back Jarius Reimonenq set up another scoring chance with an interception that put the Red Wolves on the Mountaineers' 33. Senior tight end Ross Painter's first career catch was a 20-yard touchdown reception that pulled ASU into a 14-14 tie after an extra point that made junior kicker Blake Grupe the school leader for career points by kicking (327).
And that was it for ASU's offense, which ran three plays the rest of the first half and only 24 more in the second. The Red Wolves finished with just 199 total yards.
"There was nothing where we got into a routine. It was like we were constantly searching and again, when you don't have explosive plays like we've found out the last two weeks, it's hard to move the ball methodically down the field," Butch Jones said. "That's not football in today's world. You have to have explosive plays, you have to generate explosive plays, and we weren't able to do that."
App State regained the lead, 21-14, on Noel's 18-yard touchdown run with 7:02 left in the first half. Chandler Staton's 33-yard field goal in the closing seconds gave the Mountaineers a 24-14 halftime lead.
A-State forced a punt after App State received the second half kickoff, but the Mountaineers scored touchdowns to end drives of 72 and 48 yards. Chase Brice threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Miller Gibbs and Peoples scored on a 27-yard run as App State took a 38-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
"I think, quite honestly, they wore us down," Butch Jones said. "We're very, very deficient right now in some areas and they capitalized on it. We've lost a number of defensive linemen with injuries and these kids are giving everything they've got, but I believe they wore us down."
Staton kicked a 22-yard field goal to end a 92-yard drive and Steven Jones Jr. returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown to end the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Noel gained 122 yards on 23 carries and Peoples finished with 116 on 14 carries for App State, which had 264 rushing yards and 461 total yards.
"If you don't stop the run, they're going to keep going and keep going. They're a physical team that likes to run," said safety Elery Alexander, who led A-State with 11 tackles.
App State's defense had 11 tackles for loss, including four sacks. Under constant pressure, Hatcher was 17-of-30 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions.
Freshman quarterback Wyatt Begeal saw his first action for A-State. Begeal's statistics included a late 23-yard run that was the Red Wolves' longest gain of the day. He did not attempt a pass.
"We've been working on kind of an offensive package for him with some different throws and quarterback runs," Butch Jones said. "Wyatt is a great competitor, so to be able to get him in the game and see what he can do, I think it will help us moving forward as well and he'll continue to progress into the last three games."
Jones said A-State's final three games are critical for his program's development. The Red Wolves visit Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday and Georgia State on Nov. 20 before closing the season at home Nov. 27 against Texas State.
Running back Lincoln Pare said his approach will be to work as hard as he can every day.
"I would say that's the approach of the entire team. Coach Jones has said that we're treating this almost like a three-game playoff going in," Pare said. "I expect nothing less for the team to come in and work and do everything to the full extent. We really don't have a choice."