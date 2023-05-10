RUSSELLVILLE — Track and field athletes from a dozen area high schools are among the entries for the annual Meet of Champions.
The best of the best in Arkansas’ six classifications gather today at Russellville High School’s Cyclone Stadium. Field events begin at 1 and 3 p.m., while running events are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Nettleton junior Donna Douglas returns to the Meet of Champs to defend her girls’ shot put title of a year ago.
Douglas had the best qualifying mark in last week’s state track meets as she won the Class 5A state championship with a throw of 45 feet, 3 inches. She will also compete in the discus, an event she won at the 5A state meet with a throw of 133-10. Douglas was 12th in the discus at last year’s Meet of Champs.
Brookland junior Rylee Walker is returning to the Meet of Champs for the third time as the Class 4A champion in the girls’ 800-meter run. Walker, who was fourth in the 800 at last year’s Meet of Champs, won the 4A state championship in the event last week with a time of 2:21.94.
Valley View’s Jay Morman is looking to improve on his seventh-place finish in the boys’ high jump at the 2022 Meet of Champs. Morman finished second in the event at the 5A state meet.
Jonesboro’s Matt Cooper returns to the Meet of Champs to compete in the boys’ shot put and discus after placing fourth in both events at last week’s Class 6A state meet. Cooper was eighth in the shot put at the Meet of Champs last year.
Brookland’s Charley Stallings, the 4A runner-up in the girls’ pole vault, will compete in that event again this year and also in the 300-meter hurdles. She was a seventh-place finisher in the pole vault at last year’s Meet of Champs.
Jonesboro’s Kalaiya Dixon will compete in the high jump after finishing seventh in the triple jump in last year’s meet.
In addition to Cooper, Jonesboro’s entries in the boys’ meet include Gavin McDowell in the pole vault; Demetrius Moore in the long jump and 100-meter dash; and Alex Elliot in the 110 hurdles. Moore finished second in the pole vault at the 6A state meet with a clearance of 14-6.
Along with Dixon, Lady Hurricane entries include Savannah Byrd in the 800 along with the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Nettleton’s KJ Word earned a place in the boys’ 300 hurdles by winning the event at the 5A state meet with a time of 40.42 seconds. The Raiders will also compete in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
In addition to Douglas, Nettleton’s qualifiers in the girls’ meet include Maleah Long in the triple jump; McKenzie Williams in the shot put; the 4x200 relay team; and the 4x100 relay team.
Valley View’s TJ Starks will compete in the boys’ triple jump. The Lady Blazers’ entries include Brianna Huff in the 300 hurdles, Annika Wilbanks in the shot put and Emma Jarrett in the 800. Huff finished second in her event at the 5A state meet.
Westside’s Slade Smith will compete in the boys’ pole vault after winning the 4A state championship with a clearance of 13-6. Brookland’s Chloe Rodriguez is among the entries in the girls’ shot put after winning at the 4A state meet with a throw of 35-5.
Pocahontas’ Caleb Bettis is in the field for the boys’ discus after winning at the Class 4A meet with a toss of 149-4. Rivercrest’s Michael Rainer is entered in the boys’ long jump competition after winning at the 3A meet with a best jump of 22-5 1/2, while Osceola’s Drelyn Haymon won the 100 (11.26) and the 200 (22.46) in 3A to earn a place in both events today.
Armorel’s Braylen Williams won the 400 in the 1A meet with a time of 52.60 seconds. Other area entries in the boys’ meet include Gosnell’s Bryce White in the high jump; Manila’s Nathan Parrish in the shot put; Greene County Tech’s Grant Gay in the discus; and the Osceola 4x200 relay team.
Marked Tree’s Kiasia Burns is entered in the girls’ long jump after winning in the 1A meet with a jump of 15-9 1/4. Girls’ qualifiers also include GCT pole vaulter Katelyn Dixon and Marked Tree’s 1A state championship quartet in the 4x200 relay.