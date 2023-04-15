Area baseball roundup

Westside’s Gaige Zaffarano (7) delivers a pitch during Thursday’s game against Trumann. Zaffarano struck out 14 batters as the Warriors prevailed 11-4.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Westside’s Gaige Zaffarano struck out 14 batters during 5 2/3 innings on the mound as the Warriors defeated Trumann 11-4 in 4A-3 conference baseball Thursday.

Landon Webb recorded the final four outs, completing a combined six-hitter, and also drew three walks at the plate for the Warriors (13-5, 5-2 conference).