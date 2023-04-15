Area baseball roundup

JONESBORO — Westside’s Gaige Zaffarano struck out 14 batters during 5 2/3 innings on the mound as the Warriors defeated Trumann 11-4 in 4A-3 conference baseball Thursday.
Landon Webb recorded the final four outs, completing a combined six-hitter, and also drew three walks at the plate for the Warriors (13-5, 5-2 conference).
Will Ferguson had two hits and drove in two runs to help pace Westside’s offense. Easton Baldridge also had an RBI.
Ty Robb had three hits and three RBIs for Trumann, while Murphy Williams drove in two runs.
Westside scored four runs in the first inning for a 4-1 lead. The Warriors tacked on five more in the fourth to lead 9-3.
Brookland 26, Forrest City 4
FORREST CITY – Brookland scored 19 runs in the first inning Thursday and went on to rout Forrest City 26-4 in a three-inning 4A-3 conference baseball game.
Eight players had multiple hits for the Bearcats (10-10, 7-1 conference). Eli Foster was 3-for-3 and drove in a run.
Winning pitcher Conner McClain was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Weston Speir was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Also for Brookland, Colton Rusco was 2-for-2 with two RBIs; Jordan Friend was 2-for-2 with two RBIs; Griffin Duvall was 2-for-2 with an RBI; Gabe Carter was 2-for-2; John Neldon was 2-for-3; Dax Webb tripled; Caden Chambers drove in two runs; and Cade Collins also had an RBI.
Brookland suffered its first conference loss Monday, falling 8-7 at Pocahontas in nine innings. Webb was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI; Speir drove in two runs; Collins and Jake Reece had an RBI each; and Duval and Kolin Parker drove in two runs each.
Harding Academy 6, Paragould 2
PARAGOULD – Harding Academy scored in each of the first four innings Thursday and went on to defeat Paragould 6-2 in high school baseball.
Kyler Hoover and Kade Smith both finished 3-for-4 with a double for the Wildcats (13-5). Harding Academy scored one run in each of the first four innings and tacked on two more in the seventh.
Parker Thompson hit a solo home run in the first inning and Korbin Phillips hit an RBI single in the third for Paragould. Christopher Jordan and Lucas Hancock also had hits for the Rams. Pitcher Sam Hunt struck out five batters.
Bay 14, Marmaduke 3
MARMADUKE – Bay’s Easton Fletcher struck out 10 batters while holding Marmaduke to three hits over six innings as the Yellowjackets defeated the Greyhounds 14-3 in 2A-3 baseball Thursday.
Only one of the three runs allowed by Fletcher was earned. He was also 2-for-4 offensively with two stolen bases and three RBIs.
Zayden Hampton was 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Bay (6-8, 5-6 conference). Seth and Cade Spencer each had a hit while Drew Long and Cayden Richardson also had a hit.
Kade Langdon was 2-for-2 with a double for Marmaduke. Blake Gipson also had a hit and two RBIs.
Rector 14, EPC 3
LEPANTO – Rector’s Brett Fair and Drew Henderson belted three hits each as the Cougars rolled past East Poinsett County 14-3 in 4A-3 baseball Thursday.
Cooper Rabjohn, Kameron Jones and Jackson Hill had two hits each for the Cougars (11-9, 9-2 conference), while Landon Haywood drove in four runs. Rabjohn pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the victory.
Salem 7, Riverside 5
SALEM – Salem scored five runs in the first inning Thursday and went on to defeat Riverside 7-5 in high school baseball.
Salem’s Matthew Guffey pitched six innings, allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out six for the victory. Guffey was also 2-for-3 with a solo home run.
Hank Guiltner also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Salem (12-6).
Kaleb Tacker was 2-for-2 with a double for Riverside. Tacker also pitched five innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out eight.
Thatcher Durham was 2-for-4 for Riverside. Brady Robertson and Zain McClure drove in one run each for the Rebels (15-5).