JONESBORO — Valley View pitchers allowed only two hits in two games Thursday as the Blazers defeated Pulaski Robinson and Harding Academy in high school baseball.
Tyler Hoskins and Lawson Ward combined on a no-hitter as the Blazers routed Robinson 10-1. Keaton Mathis and Conner Brown combined to hold Harding Academy to two hits in Valley View’s 4-2 victory over the Wildcats.
Valley View scored in each of the first five innings, including three runs in both the first and second frames. Ward and Mathis had two hits and one RBI each, with Mathis scoring twice.
Owen Roach doubled and drove in two runs for the Blazers; Tyler Martin had a hit and an RBI; and Slade Caldwell had a hit and scored twice.
Hoskins allowed only an unearned run in 5 1/3 innings while striking out 10 batters and walking five. Ward struck out two as he recorded the final five outs.
Valley View (10-3) scored one run in the first and three runs in the third inning against Harding Academy’s Kade Smith, an Arkansas signee. Ward had a hit and two RBIs; Caldwell tripled and scored twice; Carter Saulsbury doubled and drove in a run; and Noah Ragsdale doubled and scored.
Mathis pitched four inning, giving up two runs (one earned) and two hits while striking out four batters. Brown pitched three perfect innings.
Smith limited the Blazers to five hits while striking out six batters.
Conway 5, Jonesboro 1
JONESBORO — Thomas Ford’s grand slam home run in the ninth inning Thursday lifted defending state champion Conway to a 5-1 victory over Jonesboro in 6A-Central conference baseball.
The Hurricane (8-7, 1-3 conference) left the bases loaded in the sixth inning and stranded the winning run at third base in the seventh. Jonesboro got out of a jam in the eighth when center fielder Maddox Morrison threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning.
Will Thyer had a double and an RBI for Jonesboro. Rylan Jones and Morrison also hit doubles for the Hurricane.
Meyer Maddox pitched six strong innings for the Hurricane, limiting Conway (12-4, 4-0 conference) to an unearned run and three hits. Maddox struck out seven batters and walked three.
Jonesboro’s Hudson Hosman pitched three innings in relief, keeping the Wampus Cats off the scoreboard until Ford’s home run.
Pangburn 11, Nettleton 6
JONESBORO — Pangburn scored five runs in the sixth inning Thursday to pull away for an 11-6 victory over Nettleton in high school baseball.
Kaleb Tedder was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Raiders. Jackson Butler was 2-for-4.
Ethan Duffel and Clark Phillips had a hit and an RBI for Nettleton; Kaleb McClain and Seth Bishop drove in one run each; and Ford Raffo doubled.
Boe Baker was 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to lead Pangburn.
Riverside 7, Paragould 4
PARAGOULD — Riverside’s Cash Gillis and Kaleb Tacker combined to strike out 14 batters Thursday as the Rebels defeated Paragould 7-4 in high school baseball.
Gillis struck out eight batters over three innings. Tacker worked four innings, striking out six.
Riverside (9-2) scored three runs in the second inning and four in the fourth. Tacker was 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Tucker Emery doubled, scored twice and drove in one run for Riverside. Zain McClure and George Schoolfield had a hit and an RBI each. Kade Laird also drove in a run.
Sam Hunt had two hits and drove in two runs for Paragould. Nelson McHaney doubled and scored; Isaiah McChristian doubled, scored a run and drove in one; and Parker Thompson tripled, scored twice and stole two bases for the Rams.