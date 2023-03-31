JONESBORO — Valley View pitchers allowed only two hits in two games Thursday as the Blazers defeated Pulaski Robinson and Harding Academy in high school baseball.

Tyler Hoskins and Lawson Ward combined on a no-hitter as the Blazers routed Robinson 10-1. Keaton Mathis and Conner Brown combined to hold Harding Academy to two hits in Valley View’s 4-2 victory over the Wildcats.