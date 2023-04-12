JONESBORO — Valley View pulled away late in the first game and early in the second to sweep Nettleton in a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Raider Field.

The Blazers scored five runs in the seventh inning of the first game and held on for a 7-5 victory over the Raiders. Valley View scored 10 runs in the first inning of the nightcap and went on to win 15-0 as Eli Crecelius pitched a four-inning no-hitter in the Blazers’ 10th consecutive victory.