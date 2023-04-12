JONESBORO — Valley View pulled away late in the first game and early in the second to sweep Nettleton in a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Raider Field.
The Blazers scored five runs in the seventh inning of the first game and held on for a 7-5 victory over the Raiders. Valley View scored 10 runs in the first inning of the nightcap and went on to win 15-0 as Eli Crecelius pitched a four-inning no-hitter in the Blazers’ 10th consecutive victory.
Carter Saulsbury was 2-for-2 with three runs batted in to lead Valley View (15-3, 8-0 conference) in the first game. Drew Gartman was 2-for-5 and drove in a run.
Jayde Taylor was 2-for-4 with a double and Noah Ragsdale drove in a run for Valley View.
Tyler Hoskins pitched an inning in relief for Valley View and Conner Brown earned the save by recording the final two outs. Starting pitcher Slade Caldwell pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six batters and walking none.
Maddox Hampton was 2-for-3 and scored twice for Nettleton (4-10, 1-7) in the first game. Ethan Duffel had a hit and two RBIs; Ford Raffo doubled and drove in two runs; and Kaleb Tedder had an RBI for the Raiders.
Hampton pitched six innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four batters and walking seven.
Crecelius struck out five batters while walking only two as he kept Nettleton out of the hit column in the second game.
Caldwell was 3-for-3 with two triples, three runs scored and an RBI to lead the Blazers. Owen Roach was 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs.
Lawson Ward was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Keaton Mathis was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Saulsbury added a hit and two RBIs; Gartman doubled and scored three runs; and Ragsdale also doubled as part of Valley View’s 13-hit attack.
Jonesboro 15, LR Southwest 0
JONESBORO – Jonesboro scored seven runs in the first inning Tuesday and went on to pound Little Rock Southwest 15-0 in 6A-Central conference high school baseball.
Rylan Jones was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Hurricane (10-9, 3-4 conference) at the plate. Will Thyer tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Also for Jonesboro, Charlie Dominguez drove in two runs; Meyer Maddox had a hit, an RBI and scored three runs; Hudson Hosman scored twice; and Jordan Noell and Matt Bartels had a double and an RBI each.
Four Jonesboro pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts while holding Southwest (10-8, 0-7) to one hit. Maddox and Nicholas Falls both struck out five while pitching two innings each.
Westside 9, Cedar Ridge 0
NEWARK – Westside scored six runs in the third inning Tuesday and went on to defeat Cedar Ridge 9-0 in high school baseball.
Easton Baldridge had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Warriors (12-5). Gaige Zaffarano had two hits and an RBI; Will Ferguson had two hits; and Landon Webb drove in two runs for Westside.
Gage Wilbanks pitched a complete game shutout, allowing two hits while striking out six batters.
Riverside 8, Bay 1
BAY – Riverside earned a pair of victories over Bay in 2A-3 conference baseball Tuesday.
The Rebels prevailed 2-1 in the completion of a game that was suspended March 7. Riverside (15-3, 10-1 conference) won 8-1 in Tuesday’s scheduled contest.
Brayeson Timms was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs in Tuesday’s scheduled game. He also pitched three shutout innings, holding Bay without a hit while striking out six.
Zain McClure pitched four innings in relief, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking two.
Kaleb Tacker was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Rebels. McClure doubled and drove in two runs; Jackson Mann also had a hit and an RBI; and Brady Robertson was 2-for-4.
GCT 6-3, Batesville 4-5
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech and Batesville split a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday.
GCT (15-2, 7-1 conference) took the first game 6-4. Batesville (13-6, 5-3) bounced back to win the second game 5-3.
Tuckerman 4, Cave City 0
TUCKERMAN – Tuckerman defeated Cave City 4-0 Tuesday in 3A-2 conference baseball.
Timothy Ward struck out 10 batters over 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits. He was also 2-for-3 at the plate.
Eli Tackett was 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Brantley Lane was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Tuckerman (7-11, 5-6 conference).
Marion 2-7, Paragould 0-4MARION – Marion swept Paragould in a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday. The Patriots (11-6, 5-3 conference) took the first game 2-0 and the second 7-4.