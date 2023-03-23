GULF SHORES, Ala. — Jonesboro won twice in the Gulf Coast Classic high school baseball tournament Tuesday, defeating Addison, Ala., 13-1 and Covington, Tenn., 8-4.
The Hurricane led 10-1 after a seven-run second inning against Addison, then tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning to end the game.
Charlie Dominguez was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs for Jonesboro. Maddox Morrison finished 3-for-3 with a triple and one RBI.
Meyer Maddox was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Braden McKinney was 2-for-2 with an RBI; Rylan Jones doubled and drove in a run; and Jordan Noell hit a double and drove in a run for the Hurricane.
Maddox and Nicholas Falls pitched two innings each, combining to hold Addison to six hits and one unearned run.
Jonesboro (6-4) used a six-run fifth inning to take a 7-3 lead over Covington. The Hurricane tacked on one more run in the sixth.
Will Thyer was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Hurricane. Morrison was 2-for-4 with a double; Maddox was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Hudson Hosman was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Jones was 3-for-4; and Noell had one hit with two RBIs. Dominguez and McKinney drove in one run each.
Lance Davis pitched six innings, giving up three runs and nine hits while striking out eight and walking three. Hosman pitched the seventh, giving up one run on two hits.
Harrisburg 6, Bay 5BAY – Harrisburg held off Bay 6-5 Monday in the NEA Sports Baseball Classic.
Drake Masters scored Harrisburg’s first run on a solo home run. The Hornets added two runs in the third on a fielding error and Eastin Gray’s sacrifice fly in the fourth gave the Hornets a 4-0 lead.
Duck Fletcher’s solo home run, the first of his career, and Zayden Hampton’s fielder’s choice grounder for an RBI pulled the Yellowjackets within 4-2.
Trey Davis and Caleb Farmer started the Harrisburg seventh with back-to-back doubles, Davis scoring on the Farmer double. Farmer later scored on a groundout for a 6-2 Harrisburg lead.
Kaden Hartley and Reed Crocker collected back-to-back singles in the Bay seventh. Fletcher’s three-run home run to left field brought the Yellowjackets within 6-5, but Farmer took the mound in relief and recorded the final two outs for the save.
Masters went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run. Honeycutt and Trey Blackwood both had a pair of hits for the Hornets. Fletcher finished the game 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Bay.
Bay’s Landon Therrell pitched six innings, striking out 11 batters while allowing four runs (two earned). Gray pitched three innings for Harrisburg to earn the victory.