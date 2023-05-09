Area baseball roundup

Riverside’s Brayeson Timms delivers a pitch during the Class 2A North Region baseball tournament championship game Saturday in Lake City. Timms earned the save as the Rebels defeated Bay 4-2.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

LAKE CITY — Riverside added a regional championship to its accomplishments on the baseball diamond this spring.

The Rebels, who won the 2A-3 regular-season championship and district tournament, defeated league rival Bay 4-2 Saturday in the 2A North Region final. Three Riverside pitchers combined to allow only five hits as the Rebels clinched a No. 1 seed in this week’s state tournament at Greenland.