Area baseball roundup

LAKE CITY — Riverside added a regional championship to its accomplishments on the baseball diamond this spring.
The Rebels, who won the 2A-3 regular-season championship and district tournament, defeated league rival Bay 4-2 Saturday in the 2A North Region final. Three Riverside pitchers combined to allow only five hits as the Rebels clinched a No. 1 seed in this week’s state tournament at Greenland.
“Man, we’ve just had a great season. It’s really hard to put it in words,” Riverside coach Ben Hogard said. “I think from most people’s standpoint, we’re probably a year ahead of where we should be.
“Most people probably had this penciled in for next year, not this year, but from day one, I told them all year long that it didn’t matter how young you were. You don’t get outs in baseball for being a certain age, you get them for making correct baseball plays and they’ve done it all year long.”
Riverside, which plays South No. 4 seed Murfreesboro on Thursday at 3 p.m., started three sophomores and three freshmen on Saturday.
The Rebels have dropped only one game against a Class 2A opponent all season. They defeated Des Arc and Buffalo Island Central by 10-0 scores in the first two rounds of the region tournament, helping them save their pitching for Saturday’s game against Bay (10-12).
“I think we got hot with the bats at the right time. We scored 10 runs in the first two games and that helped save some pitching for us,” Hogard said. “We roll in here on the last day and we’ve got four of our top five guys ready to go, so that’s a good feeling. It makes you feel pretty comfortable that last day.”
Rebel starter Cash Gillis shut out the Yellowjackets for four innings, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out two batters. Kaleb Tacker worked 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, and Brayeson Timms recorded the final four outs for the save.
Zain McClure was 2-for-3 for Riverside. Brady Robertson doubled and drove in two runs; Jessie Schoolfield doubled and drove in a run; and Jackson Mann also doubled and drove in a run.
Robertson’s two-run double gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Schoolfield and Mann hit back-to-back RBI doubles as Riverside took a 4-0 lead in the fourth.
Bay scored two runs in the fifth. Easton Fletcher hit a one-out single and scored when Cayden Richardson drew a bases-loaded walk, the last of three consecutive walks. Kaden Hartley’s single scored another run.
Fletcher was 2-for-3 with a double to lead Bay, which knocked off Carlisle and Palestine-Wheatley to reach the championship game. Yellowjacket pitcher Landon Therrell pitched six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out three batters and walking one.
As the No. 2 seed from the North Region, Bay will play Ouachita on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
“Nobody thought we would be here. We fought real hard,” said Bay coach Nolan Smith, whose team starts three sophomores and one freshman. “I’m proud of these guys. We’re turning it around at the right time.”
Bay left two runners on base in the sixth and brought the tying run to the plate after Richardson was hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh. Riverside center fielder Thatcher Durham tracked down Hartley’s drive for the second out and Timms recorded a strikeout to end the game.
“Thatcher is an amazing center fielder. He gets great jumps constantly,” Hogard said. “He’s all the time stealing outs for us, which as a coach is amazing. He makes all the routine plays and then he constantly gets you outs that you didn’t think you were going to get.”
Palestine-Wheatley defeated Buffalo Island Central 11-4 in the third-place game. BIC (13-9) advances to the state tournament as the North’s No. 4 seed, drawing a first-round game against South champion Woodlawn (27-3) on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Hartley pitched a complete game Friday in Bay’s 3-2 victory over Palestine-Wheatley in the semifinals, striking out eight batters while allowing just one earned run on three hits.
Fletcher was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles; Therrell was 2-for-2 with an RBI; and Reed Crocker had two hits for Bay.
Valley View 10, Bentonville 7
BENTONVILLE – Valley View scored the last four runs Saturday to defeat Bentonville 10-7 in high school baseball, bouncing back from Friday’s 3-1 loss to Rogers that snapped the Blazers’ 20-game winning streak.
Drew Gartman, Slade Caldwell and Lawson Ward drove in two runs each to lead the Blazers (26-4) past the Tigers (18-11). Gartman was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored; Caldwell was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three runs scored; and Ward was 3-for-3.
Owen Roach and Noah Ragsdale both had a hit and an RBI for Valley View, while Tyler Hoskins also drove in a run. Jayde Taylor had a triple for one of the Blazers’ 11 hits.
The Blazers trailed 7-6 after the Tigers scored three runs in the third inning, but bounced back with three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Eli Crecelius pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for the victory, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out two. Ward pitched the seventh for the save, working around two walks.
Rogers scored one run in the first inning and two in the fourth to edge Valley View on Friday. Kayson Becker homered in the fifth inning for the Blazers’ lone run. The Blazers’ hits also included a double from Roach.
Keaton Mathis pitched four innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and one strikeout. Hoskins pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out five batters while walking four.
Valley View will play Mountain Home at 10 Thursday morning in the first round of the 5A state tournament at Marion.
4A East Region
LITTLE ROCK – Brookland defeated Heber Springs 4-2 Saturday in the third-place game of the Class 4A East Region baseball tournament.
The Bearcats (19-12) will play South Region runner-up Nashville in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Lonoke, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Brookland lost 10-6 Friday to Pulaski Robinson in the East semifinals despite 12 hits. Dax Webb was 4-for-4 with three runs scored; Cade Collins was 2-for-5; Conner McClain was 2-for-3 with three RBIs; and Weston Speir and Jake Reece had one RBI each.
3A Region 2
TUCKERMAN – Gosnell defeated Rivercrest 13-0 Saturday in the championship game of the Class 3A Region 2 baseball tournament.
Third place went to Melbourne, which defeated Walnut Ridge 5-1. In Friday’s semifinals, Rivercrest defeated Melbourne 3-1 and Gosnell defeated Walnut Ridge 3-1.
2A Central Region
MAGNET COVE – Sloan-Hendrix routed Poyen 12-2 Saturday in the third-place game of the Class 2A Central Region baseball tournament.
The Greyhounds lost 1-0 to Episcopal in Friday’s semifinals. Episcopal went on to defeat Cedar Ridge 5-0 in the finals Saturday.
1A Region 2
GREERS FERRY – Armorel rolled past Viola 13-1 in the third-place game of the Class 1A Region 2 baseball tournament Saturday.
The Tigers lost 7-1 to West Side Greers Ferry in Friday’s semifinals. West Side Greers Ferry went on to defeat Norfork 15-2 in the finals.