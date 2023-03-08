CONWAY — Little Rock Christian scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to edge Jonesboro 4-1 in high school baseball Monday at the University of Central Arkansas’ Bear Stadium.
Jonesboro starting pitcher Lance Davis (1-1) pitched four-plus innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out seven with no walks. Meyer Maddox worked two innings on the mound, yielding one run on one hit with three strikeouts, and Hudson Hosman pitched a scoreless seventh.
The Hurricane managed six hits and one run over five innings against Little Rock Christian left-hander Reece Tarini, who struck out eight with no walks.
Landon Chlapecka was 2-for-3 at the plate for Jonesboro (1-2). Hosman had a hit and drove in Jonesboro’s lone run in the first inning.
Riverside 3, Westside 2
LAKE CITY – Riverside scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday to defeat Westside 3-2 in high school baseball.
Brady Robertson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Rebels (3-1). Riverside’s Kaleb Tacker and Tucker Emery hit one double each, while Brayeson Timms scored two runs.
Thatcher Durham pitched the first seven innings for Riverside, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five and walking one. Zane McClure pitched the eighth for the win.
Gage Willbanks was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Westside. Easton Baldridge doubled and drove in a run. Will Ferguson also doubled for the Warriors.
Baldridge pitched six innings, yielding one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking three. Landon Webb pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Bay 1, Cross County 0
BAY – Cayden Richardson and Reed Crocker combined on a three-hit shutout Monday as Bay edged Cross County 1-0 in 2A-3 conference high school baseball.
Crocker, who pitched three innings for the victory, went 2-for-3 at the plate while tossing three shutout innings of one hit baseball. He allowed one hit over three innings and worked out of a jam in the fifth inning when runners reached second and third with no outs.
Easton Fletcher led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk before advancing to second on a groundout. Fletcher then stole third base and score the game’s only run on a wild pitch.
Richardson pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits on three walks while striking out four. Bay improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the conference.
Cross County’s Knoa Roberts threw a complete game, allowing only four hits and one run. He walked three and struck out nine batters.
Bay opened its season Saturday with a 10-3 victory over Trumann.
Fletcher, Kaden Hartley, Richardson, Will Cossey, Will Ashlock, Seth Spencer and Drew Long all had hits for Bay.
Crocker pitched three shutout innings of no-hit baseball for the victory, striking out six. Richardson allowed one run on five hits while striking out three.
Brayden Passmore led Trumann with a pair of hits.