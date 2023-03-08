CONWAY — Little Rock Christian scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth to edge Jonesboro 4-1 in high school baseball Monday at the University of Central Arkansas’ Bear Stadium.

Jonesboro starting pitcher Lance Davis (1-1) pitched four-plus innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out seven with no walks. Meyer Maddox worked two innings on the mound, yielding one run on one hit with three strikeouts, and Hudson Hosman pitched a scoreless seventh.