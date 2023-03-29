JONESBORO — Eli Crecelius hurled a no-hitter Tuesday as Valley View swept Marion in a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday.
Crecelius struck out five batters and walked only one to lead the Blazers to a 3-0 victory in the first game. Valley View scratched out single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings to provide offensive support.
Tyler Hoskins was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and one RBI. Keaton Mathis had a hit and drove in two runs for the Blazers.
Slade Caldwell pitched a complete game in the nightcap as Valley View prevailed 4-1. Caldwell gave up one run on five hits while striking out seven batters and walking four.
The Blazers (8-3, 4-0 conference) scored four runs in the fifth inning to snap a scoreless tie. Carter Saulsbury doubled and drove in three runs, while Lawson Ward also had an RBI.
LR Catholic 6, Jonesboro 2
LITTLE ROCK – Little Rock Catholic scored all of its runs in the first four innings Tuesday and went on to defeat Jonesboro 6-2 in 6A-Central conference baseball.
Lance Davis pitched all six innings for the Hurricane, allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out three and walking three.
Meyer Maddox was 2-for-4 with a double to lead Jonesboro at the plate. Will Thyer tripled and drove in a run, while Charlie Dominguez had a hit and an RBI. Rylan Jones added a double for Jonesboro, which had seven hits as a team.
GCT 8-4, Paragould 0-0
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech swept Paragould in a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 9-0 and the second 4-0.
Camden Farmer pitched six strong innings for GCT in the first game, striking out 10 batters over six innings. Farmer also had two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, who scored four runs in the seventh inning.
Kannon Ring hit a two-run double in the seventh for GCT. Karter Willis also had an RBI for the Eagles.
Parker Thompson, Christopher Jordan, Korbin Phillips and Noah Turpin had hits for Paragould in the first game.
GCT pitchers Tyler Vincent and Jayden Rodgers combined to strike out 13 batters in the second game. The Eagles (11-1, 4-0 conference) scored twice in the sixth to put the game away.
Ring doubled while England and Farmer added hits for GCT in the second game. Phillips, Jordan and Nelson McHaney had hits for Paragould.
Avery Dearing pitched five innings for the Rams, striking out 10.