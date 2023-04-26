CONWAY — A four-run first inning was enough for Conway to defeat Jonesboro 4-1 Monday in 6A-Central conference baseball.
Conway’s Cole Glover, Hugh Hill and Sam Gregg hit consecutive run-scoring doubles in the first inning, with Hill driving in two runs. Glover and Gregg drove in one run each.
Jonesboro’s Meyer Maddox struck out two batters with two runners in scoring position to end the first inning. Maddox kept the Wampus Cats (18-5, 9-1 conference) off the scoreboard the rest of the game, working around 10 hits while striking out four over six innings.
Three Conway pitchers combined to hold Jonesboro (11-12, 4-7 conference) to six hits. Hudson Hosman and Charlie Dominguez both finished 2-for-4 for the Hurricane, with one of Hosman’s hits being a double.
Maddox Morrison doubled and scored in the first inning for Jonesboro. The Hurricane left 10 runners on base.
Marion 9, Brookland 0
MARION – Marion defeated Brookland 9-0 Monday in high school baseball. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for Brookland (14-11). As the top seed in the 4A-3 district tournament at Blytheville, the Bearcats are scheduled to play in the semifinals Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
4A-3 district
BLYTHEVILLE – Fifth-seeded Southside and sixth-seeded Wynne earned victories Monday in the 4A-3 district baseball tournament.
Southside routed Forrest City 21-0 to earn a quarterfinal game against Highland on Tuesday. Wynne edged Trumann 8-7 to advance into the quarterfinals and a game against Pocahontas on Tuesday.
3A-2 district
TUCKERMAN – Fifth- seeded Tuckerman defeated Hoxie 8-1 Monday in the first round of the 3A-2 district baseball tournament.
The Bulldogs play fourth-seeded Salem in the quarterfinals this evening. Mountain View, which defeated Newport 14-1 in Monday’s other first-round game, will play Cave City today in the quarterfinal round.
3A-3 district
PIGGOTT – Manila and Gosnell clinched regional tournament berths with victories Monday in the 3A-3 district baseball tournament.
Fourth-seeded Manila edged Corning 4-3, advancing to play top-seeded Rivercrest in the semifinals Tuesday.
Third-seeded Gosnell was set to play second-seeded Harrisburg on Tuesday after defeating Piggott 12-1 on Monday.
2A-3 district
MONETTE – Cross County edged Marmaduke 3-2 Monday in the 2A-3 district baseball tournament.
The Thunderbirds advanced to play third-seeded Rector on Tuesday. Bay and East Poinsett County met in another quarterfinal game Monday.