JONESBORO — Three Valley View pitchers combined to hold Little Rock Christian to three hits as the Blazers defeated the Warriors 4-1 Friday in high school baseball.

Keaton Mathis pitched three innings for the victory, allowing one hit. Eli Crecelius followed with the next three innings, giving up one hit while striking out four. Lawson Ward worked the seventh, giving up one run on one hit as the Blazers (16-3) wrapped up their 11th consecutive victory.