JONESBORO — Three Valley View pitchers combined to hold Little Rock Christian to three hits as the Blazers defeated the Warriors 4-1 Friday in high school baseball.
Keaton Mathis pitched three innings for the victory, allowing one hit. Eli Crecelius followed with the next three innings, giving up one hit while striking out four. Lawson Ward worked the seventh, giving up one run on one hit as the Blazers (16-3) wrapped up their 11th consecutive victory.
Valley View scored one run in the second inning, two in the third and one in the fifth to snap a nine-game winning streak for Little Rock Christian (18-2).
Slade Caldwell was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Blazers. Drew Gartman was 2-for-2 and scored twice; Jayde Taylor hit a double and drove in one run; and Ward also had a hit and an RBI. Carter Saulsbury was 2-for-3.
Brookland 6, Robinson 5
BROOKLAND – Conner McClain hit a two-run single to give Brookland the lead in the fifth inning Friday and the Bearcats went on to defeat Pulaski Robinson 6-5 in high school baseball.
Jake Reece and Griffin Duvall both finished 2-for-4 for the Bearcats (11-10). Reece, Duvall, McClain, Dax Webb, Kolin Parker and Weston Speir all scored for Brookland, which plated three runs in the fifth to erase a 4-2 deficit.
Jaxson Findley pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief for the victory. Findley gave up two runs on three hits and four walks. Reece pitched an inning for the save.
Bryant 7, Jonesboro 6
BRYANT – Bryant scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to edge Jonesboro 7-6 in 6A-Central conference baseball.
The Hurricane (10-10, 3-5 conference) led 6-5 after scoring twice in the top of the seventh. Jonesboro also scored two runs each in the second and fourth innings.
Hudson Hosman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Hurricane. Rylan Jones was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Charlie Dominguez was 2-for-2 with a double. Maddox Morrison tripled and drove in a run, while Meyer Maddox and Matt Bartels had a hit and an RBI each.
Maddox pitched five innings in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits while striking out three batters.
Wynne 7, Nettleton 6
WYNNE – Wynne scored one run in the sixth inning to tie the game and one in the seventh to complete a 7-6 victory over Nettleton in high school baseball.
Greyson Westbrook was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Yellowjackets. Kendall Reed was 2-for-3 with two doubles; Siler Holbrook had a hit and an RBI; Sylas Marrs was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Luke Hendrix was also 2-for-4; and Luke Taegtmeyer hit a double.
Ethan Duffel was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Nettleton. Kaleb Tedder had a hit and an RBI; Zachary Bishop also drove in a run; and Seth Bishop had a hit and scored two runs.