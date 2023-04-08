JONESBORO — Jonesboro edged North Little Rock 7-6 Thursday in 6A-Central high school baseball.
Maddox Morrison doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Hurricane (9-7, 2-3 conference). Rylan Jones was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.
Hudson Hosman drove in a run and recorded the final out for the save. Will Thyer was 2-for-3, while Asa Myers and Jordan Noell also added hits for Jonesboro, which hosted Cabot on Friday evening.
Meyer Maddox pitched 6 2/3 innings for the victory, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out five batters and walking three.
Jonesboro scored four runs in the second inning to take a 5-3 lead.
North Little Rock (6-6, 2-3) tied the game in the third inning, but Jonesboro scored once in the fourth and once in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead. The Charging Wildcats scored once in the seventh.
Rector 2, Bay 0
RECTOR – Cooper Rabjohn pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday to lead Rector to a 2-0 victory over Bay in 2A-3 conference high school baseball.
Rabjohn allowed five hits and five walks while striking out 10 during his stint on the mound. Daniel Romero recorded four strikeouts while working the final 1 1/3 innings for the Cougars, allowing one hit and two walks.
Bay’s Easton Fletcher allowed only one hit during six innings on the mound, striking out nine while walking five and giving up two runs (one earned).
Sam Shipley hit an RBI single for Rector’s first run in the first inning. Brett Fair’s groundout drove in the second run for the Cougars.
Landon Therrell and Drew Long had two hits each for Bay.
Bay rolled past Marmaduke 12-3 on Monday, taking control with a seven-run second inning that included run-scoring hits from Will Ashlock, Fletcher and Therrell.
Fletcher was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Therrell, who pitched five innings for the victory, was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Seth Spencer was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Zayden Hampton added a double for the Yellowjackets.
Skyler Gramling hit a three-run home run in the first inning for Marmaduke.