LITTLE ROCK — Jonesboro clinched a berth in the Class 6A state baseball tournament with a run-rule victory Thursday.
Luke Brodell pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12 batters as the Hurricane routed Little Rock Southwest 10-0.
Jonesboro (12-14, 5-9 conference) finished sixth in the 6A-Central with Thursday’s victory. The Hurricane secured the league’s No. 6 seed in next week’s state tournament at Cabot and a first-round game against the No. 3 seed from the 6A-West on May 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Seven of Jonesboro’s 14 conference games were decided by one run, with the Hurricane finishing 2-5 in those games. Five of the other seven were decided by four runs or less, the exceptions being two blowout victories over Little Rock Southwest (13-16, 0-14 conference).
Will Thyer was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Hurricane. Meyer Maddox was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Maddox Morrison was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Hudson Hosman was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored; Braden McKinney hit a triple and drove in a run; Charlie Dominguez and Asa Myers had a hit and an RBI each; and Matt Bartels also drove in a run and had two stolen bases.
Brodell threw 65 pitches, 49 for strikes. He issued no walks and faced one batter over the minimum.
Valley View 10, Cooter, Mo., 4
JONESBORO – Valley View closed its home schedule Thursday with a 10-4 victory over Cooter, Mo., in high school baseball.
The Blazers (25-3) extended their winning streak to 20 games. They were scheduled to visit 6A-West champion Rogers (24-2) on Friday evening and play at Bentonville (18-10) today at noon to close the regular season. Valley View opens the state tournament against Mountain Home next Thursday in Marion.
Valley View used five pitchers Thursday. Starter Beau Smith pitched 3 1/3 innings for the victory, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out five batters.
Carter Saulsbury was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Slade Caldwell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kayson Becker was also 2-for-3.
Jayde Taylor doubled and drove in two runs; Tyler Hoskins doubled, drove in one run and scored twice; Lawson Ward scored twice; Tyler Martin had a hit and an RBI; and Drew Gartman also drove in a run.
4A East Region
LITTLE ROCK – Lonoke defeated Heber Springs 10-3 in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Region baseball tournament Friday.
In the second semifinal game, Brookland played Pulaski Robinson.
Brookland clinched a state tournament berth with Thursday’s 12-0 rout of Clinton. Weston Speir pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out six batters while yielding two hits, and added a double along with two RBIs to the offense.
Conner McClain was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in Thursday’s victory. Cade Collins was also 3-for-3 with an RBI; Dax Webb was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored; Griffin Duvall was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; and Kolin Parker was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Jaxon Findley also had a hit and an RBI for the Bearcats.
Westside exited the tournament Thursday evening with a 2-0 loss to Robinson.
2A North Region
LAKE CITY – Riverside and Bay will play for the Class 2A North Region baseball tournament championship today after earning semifinal victories Friday.
In Friday’s first semifinal, Riverside scored in five of the six innings to defeat conference rival Buffalo Island Central 10-0. Bay held off Palestine-Wheatley 3-2 in the second semifinal game.
BIC and Palestine-Wheatley will play for third place today at noon, followed by Riverside and Bay at 2:30 p.m.
Brady Robertson had a hit and drove in four runs for Riverside (21-6) against BIC. Tucker Emery doubled and drove in three runs for the Rebels, while Brayeson Timms was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Thatcher Durham and Kaleb Tacker scored twice each, while Jackson Mann drove in a run for Riverside. The Rebels scored four runs in the third inning, taking a 5-0 lead, and tacked on two each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Zain McClure pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing only three hits while striking out nine and walking five. Timms recorded the final out.
Nicholas Patterson had all three hits for BIC, finishing 3-for-3.
Bay earned its state tournament berth in dramatic fashion Thursday, playing for more than three hours before upsetting 2A-6 champion Carlisle 4-3 in 11 innings.
Duck Fletcher’s two-out, two-run double to left field gave the Yellowjackets a 4-2 lead in the top of the 11th inning.
Landon Therrell, who escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning, induced a flyout, hit a batter and then forced a pop out to first base in the 11th. Carlisle (19-7) managed a walk and single to score a run, but the Yellowjackets recorded the final out on a liner to first baseman Will Ashlock.
Fletcher pitched eight innings for Bay, giving up four hits while striking out 11 batters. Both of Carlisle’s runs against Fletcher were unearned. At the plate, Fletcher drove in three runs.
Therrell pitched three innings allowing one hit while striking out two.
The game was 1-1 going to the seventh inning. Bay’s Cade Spencer reached base on a throwing error, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored from there on Fletcher’s fly ball to deep right field.
Carlisle tied the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Fletcher escaped a jam with a groundout to send the game to extra innings.
3A Region 2
TUCKERMAN – Rivercrest defeated Melbourne 3-1 Friday in the Class 3A Region 2 baseball semifinals.
The Colts will play the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between Walnut Ridge and Gosnell in the championship game today.
Walnut Ridge and Gosnell earned state tournament berths Thursday. Gosnell shut out tournament host Tuckerman 3-0 Thursday, while Walnut Ridge edged Harrisburg 7-6.
2A Central Region
MAGNET COVE – Sloan-Hendrix clinched a state tournament berth Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Bigelow in the Class 2A North Region baseball tournament.
The Greyhounds played Episcopal Collegiate on Friday.
1A Region 2
GREERS FERRY – Tournament host West Side Greers Ferry defeated Armorel 7-1 in the Class 1A Region 2 baseball semifinals Friday.
The Eagles will play the winner of the Viola-Norfork semifinal in the championship game
In the last two first-round games Thursday, Viola defeated Crowley’s Ridge Academy 12-2 and Norfork edged Hillcrest 8-7.