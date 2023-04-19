Area baseball roundup

Brookland’s Jake Reece delivers a pitch during Monday’s game against Rose Bud. Reece struck out 10 batters over six-plus innings as the Bearcats defeated the Ramblers 3-0.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

WYNNE — Riverside edged Cross County 5-4 Monday to wrap up the 2A-3 conference baseball championship.

The Rebels (16-5, 11-1 conference) scored two runs in the top of the seventh and held on when the Thunderbirds plated two in the bottom of the inning.