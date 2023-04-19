Area baseball roundup

WYNNE — Riverside edged Cross County 5-4 Monday to wrap up the 2A-3 conference baseball championship.
The Rebels (16-5, 11-1 conference) scored two runs in the top of the seventh and held on when the Thunderbirds plated two in the bottom of the inning.
Cash Gillis pitched 6 1/3 innings for the victory, allowing four runs (two earned) on nine hits while striking out seven batters. Brayeson Timms recorded the final two outs for the save.
Timms was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Tucker Emery doubled and drove in two runs; Brady Robertson had a hit and an RBI; and Gillis also had an RBI.
Andrew Knowlton was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Cross County, while Joshua Shirley and Parker Duncan had two hits each. Knowlton pitched five innings, giving up four runs (three earned) while striking out seven and walking four.
Brookland 3, Rose Bud 0
BROOKLAND – Jake Reece struck out 10 batters over six-plus innings Monday to lead Brookland to a 3-0 victory over Rose Bud in high school baseball.
Reece allowed only two hits and two walks. Conner McClain recorded the final three outs for the save.
McClain and Kolin Parker both finished 2-for-3 at the plate for the Bearcats (12-10). Dax Webb was 2-for-4, while Cade Collins and Reece had a hit and an RBI each. Webb, Parker and Colton Rusco scored Brookland’s runs.