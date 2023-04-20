PARAGOULD — Valley View ran its winning streak to 13 games Tuesday by sweeping a key 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader, defeating Greene County Tech 7-2 in the first game and 8-2 in the second.

The Blazers (18-3, 10-0 conference) hold a three-game lead over GCT (16-4, 7-3), Batesville and Marion with four 5A-East games remaining. Valley View’s remaining conference schedule includes doubleheaders with Paragould and Searcy.