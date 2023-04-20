PARAGOULD — Valley View ran its winning streak to 13 games Tuesday by sweeping a key 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader, defeating Greene County Tech 7-2 in the first game and 8-2 in the second.
The Blazers (18-3, 10-0 conference) hold a three-game lead over GCT (16-4, 7-3), Batesville and Marion with four 5A-East games remaining. Valley View’s remaining conference schedule includes doubleheaders with Paragould and Searcy.
Drew Gartman was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Blazers in the first game. Valley View scored three runs in the third inning, two in the fourth and two in the fifth to lead 7-0.
Lawson Ward was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Keaton Mathis was 2-for-3; Carter Saulsbury, Kayson Becker and Noah Ragsdale all doubled and drove in one run each.
Eli Crecelius pitched 5 2/3 innings for the victory, giving up two runs on three hits. Crecelius struck out 12 batters while walking two.
Camden Farmer doubled and drove in both runs for the Eagles. Farmer also pitched four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out three and walking none.
Valley View took control of the second game with five runs in the second inning. The Blazers added three more in the fifth, while the Eagles scored twice in the seventh.
Owen Roach and Jayde Taylor both hit home runs for Valley View. Roach was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Taylor drove in two runs.
Gartman was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Slade Caldwell and Lawson Ward both doubled and drove in one run each; and Ragsdale also had a hit and an RBI.
Caldwell pitched six innings for the victory, allowing four hits and two runs. He struck out 12 batters and issued no walks.
Kannon Ring and Matthew Akins drove in one run each for GCT. Farmer and Lane England both hit doubles for the Eagles.
LR Central 4, Jonesboro 3
JONESBORO – Little Rock Central scored in the eighth inning Tuesday to defeat Jonesboro 4-3 in 6A-Central conference baseball.
Central (10-11, 3-6 conference) also scored three runs in the fourth inning. Jonesboro (10-11, 3-6) scored one run each in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Hudson Hosman was 2-for-4 to lead the Hurricane. Maddox Morrison had a hit and an RBI, and Charlie Dominguez also drove in a run.
Meyer Maddox pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks. Maddox struck out five batters. Luke Brodell pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up one run on two hits while striking out four batters.
Adrian Phifer was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Central.
Brookland 2, Gosnell 1
BROOKLAND – Weston Speir pitched seven strong innings and Conner McClain earned the victory in relief as Brookland edged Gosnell 2-1 in nine innings Tuesday.
Speir struck out 15 batters, while giving up three hits, a walk and an unearned run. McClain kept the Pirates off the scoreboard in extra innings, pitching around one hit and one walk.
David Rubottom was 2-for-4 and scored the game-winning run in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk. Cade Collins was also 2-for-4 for the Bearcats (13-10).
Paragould 5-11, Nettleton 3-6
JONESBORO – Paragould swept Nettleton in a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 5-3 and the second game 11-6.
Paragould scored four runs in the second inning and one in the seventh to win the FIRST game. Christopher Jordan pitched a complete game for the Rams, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters.
Jordan was also 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Parker Thompson and Lucas Hancock had a hit and an RBI each, while Camden Gramling hit a double.
Maddox Hampton pitched six innings for Nettleton, yielding four runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out 12.
Ford Raffo was 2-for-3 for the Raiders. Tedder had an RBI and Jayce Williams doubled.
The Rams scored nine runs in the first three innings of the second game. Isaiah McChristian and Avery Dearing drove in two runs each, each finishing with one hit.
Sam Hunt was 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored twice for Paragould. Thompson doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Wyatt Eckles also drove in a run.
Thompson pitched all seven innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six.
Kaleb Tedder was 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in the first game for Nettleton. Hampton was also 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Seth Bishop hit a solo home run for the Raiders, while Kaleb McClain doubled and drove in a run.
Rector 18, Armorel 9
RECTOR – Hayden Vavak was 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Rector to an 18-9 victory over Armorel in high school baseball Tuesday. Kameron Jones added two hits for the Cougars (12-3), while Cooper Rabjohn and Landon Haywood scored four runs each.