JONESBORO — Valley View clinched its fifth consecutive conference championship in baseball with Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep of Paragould.
The Blazers wrapped up the 5A-East championship with an 8-2, 13-6 sweep of the Rams, running their winning streak to 17 games.
A four-run fifth inning helped Valley View (22-3, 12-0 conference) break open the first game. Eli Crecelius and Lawson Ward combined to strike out 16 Paragould batters, 10 for Crecelius in 4 1/3 innings and six for Ward in 2 2/3 innings. They allowed only two hits.
Ward was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Slade Caldwell and Owen Roach also finished 2-for-3 with an RBI each; Carter Saulsbury was 1-for-2 with an RBI; and Drew Gartman also had a hit and an RBI.
Parker Thompson and Isaiah McChristian drove in runs for the Rams in the first game.
Paragould (8-18, 2-10) led 5-1 after scoring five runs in the second inning of the second game. Valley View rallied to lead 7-6 after five innings and scored six runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Caldwell was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs in game two. Kayson Becker had a hit and three RBIs; Jayde Taylor and Roach both finished 2-for-3 with an RBI each; Gartman had a triple, an RBI and two runs scored; Ward had a hit and an RBI; Saulsbury had a hit and scored twice; and Noah Ragsdale hit a double and scored twice.
Tyler Hoskins pitched three hitless innings in relief for the win, striking out six while allowing one run and two walks. Keaton Mathis pitched two scoreless innings for the save.
Wyatt Eckles had a hit and an RBI for Paragould, while Christopher Jordan and Thompson also drove in runs. McChristian scored twice in the second game.
Nettleton 2-8, W. Memphis 1-7
WEST MEMPHIS – Nettleton earned a pair of one-run victories over West Memphis in 5A-East conference baseball Tuesday, winning the first game 2-1 and the second 8-7 to sweep the doubleheader.
Nettleton’s Maddox Hampton pitched a complete game and kept West Memphis off the scoreboard after the first inning in the opener. Hampton struck out eight batters while allowing one run on five hits and three walks.
Kaleb Tedder and Bennett Ditto were 2-for-3 with one RBI each to provide the Raiders’ offense. Ditto drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning.
The Raiders (7-13, 3-9 conference) extended their winning streak to three games by rallying in the nightcap. Nettleton, which was the home team on the scoreboard, came back to win despite trailing 5-2 after four innings and 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth.
Ethan Duffel’s two-run single pulled the Raiders within 7-6 in the sixth. Tedder gave Nettleton an 8-7 lead with a two-run double to left field.
Seth Bishop pitched four innings in relief for the victory. Bishop yielded three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks while striking out five. Raider starter Ford Raffo struck out eight batters in three innings.
Tedder was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs in the second game. Duffel was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Bishop was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Kamren Bender had a double and an RBI; and Raffo scored three runs.
GCT 9-3, Searcy 3-4
SEARCY – Greene County Tech and Searcy split a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday.
GCT (18-5, 8-4 conference) rolled to a 9-3 victory in the first game. Searcy (11-10, 7-5) prevailed 4-3 in the second contest.
With Batesville and Marion also splitting a doubleheader on Tuesday, GCT remained in a second-place tie with the Pioneers and Patriots.
4A-3 district
BLYTHEVILLE – Third-seeded Pocahontas and fourth-seeded Highland earned regional tournament berths Tuesday with quarterfinal victories in the 4A-3 district baseball tournament.
Pocahontas edged Wynne 3-2, while Highland defeated Southside 10-2. The tournament semifinals were played Wednesday as top-seeded Brookland faced Highland and second-seeded Westside took on Pocahontas.
3A-3 district
PIGGOTT – Gosnell defeated Rivercrest 9-4 Wednesday in the 3A-3 district baseball tournament championship game.
Both teams earned semifinal victories Tuesday. Rivercrest defeated Manila 11-8, while Gosnell topped Harrisburg 9-4.
2A-3 district
MONETTE – Rector and Bay won close games Tuesday in the 2A-3 district baseball tournament to clinch regional berths next week.
Third-seeded Rector (13-3) held off Cross County 6-4 as Daniel Romero pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and yielding two hits. Cooper Rabjohn, Evan Holmes and Kameron Jones had two hits each for the Cougars, who will play Buffalo Island Central in the semifinals.
Pitchers Landon Therrell and Duck Fletcher combined on a shutout as fourth-seeded Bay (8-10) edged East Poinsett County 1-0. The Yellowjackets advance to play Riverside in the semifinals.
Therrell started the game for Bay, tossing four shutout innings. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four Warriors. Fletcher pitched three perfect innings, striking out six hitters.
The Yellowjackets scored their only run of the game in the second inning. Zayden Hampton scored on a ground ball base hit to right field off the bat of Will Ashlock.
The Warriors loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning. Bay third baseman Cayden Richardson made a key play on a bunt, getting an out at the plate, and Therrell struck out the next batter to end the threat.
EPC’s Hayden Holiman pitched six innings. Holiman surrendered five hits, walked four and struck out eight batters.