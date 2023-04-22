JONESBORO — Ethan Duffel’s walk-off double scored Maddox Hampton and Ford Raffo to complete a late rally that gave Nettleton a 10-9 victory over Walnut Ridge in high school baseball Thursday.

The Raiders (5-13) trailed by as many as six runs. They scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and three in the seventh to overtake the Bobcats (17-8).