JONESBORO — Ethan Duffel’s walk-off double scored Maddox Hampton and Ford Raffo to complete a late rally that gave Nettleton a 10-9 victory over Walnut Ridge in high school baseball Thursday.
The Raiders (5-13) trailed by as many as six runs. They scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and three in the seventh to overtake the Bobcats (17-8).
Duffel was 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead Nettleton. Raffo was 2-for-4 with a double and scored three runs; Kaleb Tedder drove in two runs; Seth Bishop had a hit and an RBI; and Kaleb McClain scored twice.
Bishop pitched a complete game for the victory, allowing nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits.
Nolan Belcher was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs for Walnut Ridge. Jaxton Brady was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Rex Tedder was 2-for-4 and scored two runs; and Maddox Jean and Collin Andrews had a hit and an RBI each.
Jonesboro 3, LR Catholic 1
JONESBORO – Luke Brodell pitched a complete game Thursday to lead Jonesboro to a 3-1 victory over Little Rock Catholic in 6A-Central conference baseball.
Brodell allowed one run on seven hits. He struck out eight batters and walked two.
After seeing the Rockets score once in the top of the fourth, the Hurricane (11-11, 4-6 conference) scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and once in the fifth. Hudson Hosman doubled and scored; Rylan Jones had a hit, an RBI and a run scored; Meyer Maddox had a hit and an RBI; and Will Thyer drove in a run for Jonesboro.
Jonesboro, which has lost five games by one run or in extra innings, is battling for one of the 6A-Central’s six state tournament berths. The Hurricane is in fifth place with four conference games remaining.
Valley View 3, Harding Academy 2
JONESBORO – Valley View scored in each of the first two innings and held off Harding Academy 3-2 in high school baseball Thursday.
Tyler Hoskins pitched four shutout innings for the victory as the Blazers (19-3) extended their winning streak to 14 games. Hoskins worked around two hits and five walks while striking out two batters.
Lawson Ward pitched the last three innings for the save, giving up two runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Harding Academy (15-6) scored two runs in the seventh before falling short to end a seven-game winning streak.
Carter Saulsbury doubled and scored for the Blazers. Drew Gartman had a hit and a run scored, while Keaton Mathis and Jayde Taylor drove in one run each.
Riverside 12, Westside 11
JONESBORO – Riverside scored five runs in the seventh inning Thursday to rally past Westside 12-11 in high school baseball.
The Rebels trailed 10-0 after the Warriors scored five runs in each of the first two innings. Riverside got back in the game with a seven-run third inning, but did not score again until the seventh.
Brayeson Timms was 3-for-5 with an RBI to lead Riverside (17-5). Brady Robertson was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Tucker Emery was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored; and Thatcher Durham and Cash Gillis both had a hit and an RBI.
Tyler Watlington was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for Westside (15-7). Landon Webb doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs; and Gaige Zaffarano and Conner Diles had a hit and an RBI each.
Kaleb Tacker pitched the last six innings for the victory, giving up four hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out six batters.