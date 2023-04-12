Area baseball roundup

Paragould’s Isaiah McChristian delivers a pitch during the Rams’ 1-0 victory over Manila on Monday in Paragould.

 Amy Glenn photo

JONESBORO — Lonoke scored four runs in the final two innings Monday to rally for a 5-4 victory over Jonesboro in high school baseball.

Down 4-1, the Jackrabbits (16-2) scored two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to edge the Hurricane (9-9). Tripp Sullivan was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Lonoke.