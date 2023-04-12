Area baseball roundup

JONESBORO — Lonoke scored four runs in the final two innings Monday to rally for a 5-4 victory over Jonesboro in high school baseball.
Down 4-1, the Jackrabbits (16-2) scored two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to edge the Hurricane (9-9). Tripp Sullivan was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Lonoke.
Jonesboro outhit Lonoke 9-6. Charlie Dominguez was 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Maddox Morrison was 2-for-3 and Rylan Jones 2-for-4 to lead the Hurricane.
Asa Myers had a hit and an RBI. Will Thyer also drove in a run for Jonesboro, which scored two runs in the first inning and two in the fourth.
Paragould 1, Manila 0
PARAGOULD – Four Paragould pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout Monday as the Rams defeated Manila 1-0 in high school baseball.
Isaiah McChristian, Sam Hunt, Avery Dearing and Parker Thompson pitched for Paragould, combining to strike out four batters.
Thompson recorded the game’s final out on a called third strike after the Lions had loaded the bases on a single, a hit by pitch and an error.
Christopher Jordan hit a leadoff single in the second inning and scored the game’s lone run for the Rams (5-13).
Rector 7, Riverside 3
LAKE CITY – Rector scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning Monday to rally for a 7-3 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 conference high school baseball.
Ashton Scott was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Rector. Evan Holmes doubled and drove in two runs, while Cooper Rabjohn had a hit and an RBI. Jackson Hill also drove in a run for the Cougars (9-2, 8-2 conference).
Landon Haywood pitched five scoreless innings in relief for the victory, holding Riverside without a hit while striking out four batters.
Thatcher Durham was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Riverside (13-3, 8-1 conference). Zain McClure also drove in a run for the Rebels.
Riverside’s Cash Gillis pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and four runs while striking out five and walking five.
Brookland 11, Nettleton 1
BROOKLAND – Conner McClain pitched a five-inning complete game Friday to lead Brookland to an 11-1 victory over Nettleton in high school baseball.
McClain allowed one hit while striking out five batters and walking two. Nettleton’s run was unearned.
Dax Webb was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Bearcats. Jake Reece drove in three runs; Jaxson Findley and Cooper Bode had two RBIs each; and Kolin Parker also drove in a run for Brookland.
Brookland also defeated Highland 2-0 on Thursday. Weston Speir pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings for the Bearcats. He allowed two hits while striking out 12 batters in a complete-game effort.
Griffin Duvall was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Webb doubled and scored both runs, while Conner McClain had an RBI.