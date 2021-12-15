BROOKLAND — Westside overcame an early double-digit deficit Tuesday to defeat Brookland 71-65 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Warriors (4-4, 2-1 conference) trailed 19-8 after the first quarter. They rallied within 34-32 at halftime and led 50-48 after the third quarter.
Lanie Welch scored 20 points to lead Westside. Megan Hedger added 19 points and Laynee Montgomery finished with 11.
Stella Parker scored 24 points and Kinsey Clark added 19 for Brookland (3-4, 1-1 conference).
Brookland won the junior girls’ game 43-23. Westside prevailed 19-14 in the seventh-grade game.
BIC 69, Earle 59
MONETTE — Jaron Burrow scored 22 points Tuesday night to lead Buffalo Island Central to a 69-59 victory over Earle in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Burrow sank seven free throws in eight attempts during the fourth quarter to help the Mustangs (13-3, 4-0 conference) hold off the Bulldogs. BIC led 27-25 at halftime and 47-32 after the third quarter.
Nicholas Patterson added 15 points and Jack Edwards had 13 for BIC.
Keshard Harris scored 25 points to lead Earle, followed by Jayden Smith with 14 and Jacolby Willis with 11.
Earle won the junior boys’ game 60-24.
Sloan-Hendrix 65, Cedar Ridge 51NEWARK — All five Sloan-Hendrix starters scored in double figures Tuesday night as the Greyhounds defeated Cedar Ridge 65-51 in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Cade Grisham scored 14 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix (15-2, 4-0 conference). Harper Rorex and Ethan Pickett added 13 points each, Ethan Lee produced 12 points and Luke Murphy chipped in with 10.
Jerrit Pectol scored 26 points for Cedar Ridge. Sloan-Hendrix led 16-13 after the first quarter, 35-26 at halftime and 48-36 after the third quarter.
Sloan-Hendrix (14-0) won the junior boys’ game 46-43, led by Karson Roark with 18 points and Hudson Rorex with 11.
Osceola 66, Hoxie 61
HOXIE — Osceola edged Hoxie 66-61 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Jerry Long scored 19 points to lead the Seminoles. Tory Bell added 14 points, followed by Daylen Love with 13, and A.J. Harris and Richard High with 11 each.
Cade Forrester scored a game-high 24 points to lead Hoxie, followed by Jake Jones with 14 and Mason Woodard with 13. The Mustangs (2-4, 1-4 conference) led 13-9 at halftime and 30-29 after three quarters before the Seminoles rallied to lead 52-46 at the end of the third quarter.
Osceola won the junior boys’ game 56-24.
Gosnell 78, Corning 59
CORNING — T.J. Reed scored 18 points Tuesday to lead four Gosnell players in double figures as the Pirates defeated Corning 78-59 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Parker Wells added 17 points for Gosnell, followed by Taderian Partee and Maurion Hattiex with 10 each. The Pirates led 32-27 at halftime and 60-40 after the third quarter.
Eli Mason scored 17 points and Clayton Vanpool added 10 for Corning.
Corning won the junior boys’ game 58-52.
Ridgefield Christian 83, CRA 67PARAGOULD — Three Ridgefield Christian players scored 20 or more points Tuesday as the Warriors defeated Crowley’s Ridge Academy 83-67 in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Doss McDaniel scored 29 points to lead Ridgefield Christian. Noah Stracener added 24 points and Wil Archer 21 for the Warriors, who led 32-21 at halftime and 56-40 after the third quarter.
Sam Marshall scored 25 points to lead CRA, with Jace Elms adding 18 and Burkley Blankenship 12.
CRA won the junior boys’ game 48-42, led by Hayden Austin with 17 points and Justus Stewart with 11. Ryan Lampkin scored 13 points for Ridgefield.
CRA won the junior girls’ game 30-25. Ryan Gramling and Addie Estes scored eight points each for CRA.
Walnut Ridge 62, Manila 49WALNUT RIDGE — Ty Flippo scored 26 points Tuesday to lead Walnut Ridge to a 62-49 victory over Manila in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jayden Hollister added 11 points and Kel Slusser finished with 10 for the Bobcats. Brayden Nunnally and Luke Kirk led Manila with 12 points each, with Jake Baltimore adding 11.
Battle of the Border
MAMMOTH SPRING —Highland defeated Viola 50-46 Tuesday in senior boys’ basketball at the Battle of the Border tournament.
Liberty, Mo., defeated Mammoth Spring 80-56 in Tuesday’s second boys’ game. In the senior girls’ division, Viola defeated Alton, Mo., 56-52 and Mammoth Spring routed Koshkonong, Mo., 90-8.