PIGGOTT — Megan Hedger scored 31 points Monday night to lead Westside to a 58-46 victory over Piggott in senior girls’ basketball.
Elizabeth Hufstedler added 10 points for the Lady Warriors (1-1). Westside led 26-14 at halftime and 48-26 after the third quarter.
Emma Langley scored 21 points and Grace Hooten added 13 for Piggott.
Westside won the junior girls’ game 38-25, led by Mattyx Cureton with 12 points and Vada Watkins with 10. Westside led 26-20 at halftime.
Valley View 55, Trumann 32
TRUMANN – Morghan Weaver scored 15 points Monday night as Valley View defeated Trumann 55-32 to open its season in senior girls’ basketball.
Anna Winkfield added 11 points and Jaden Crews nine for the Lady Blazers. Valley View led 15-7 after the first quarter, 29-18 at halftime and 41-26 after the third quarter.
Daje Jones scored 12 points for Trumann.
Trumann won the junior girls’ game 50-39, led by Tayesha Chappell with 15 points, Kayla Blagg with 12 and Dalaney Osment with nine.
Osceola 52, Brookland 50
OSCEOLA – Osceola edged Brookland 52-50 Monday in senior girls’ basketball.
Jaidyn Dandridge scored 24 points for Osceola (2-1), followed by Kayla Newson with 10. The Lady Seminoles led 39-38 after the third quarter.
Evan Polsgrove and Kinsey Clark scored 13 points each for Brookland (1-1). The Lady Bearcats led 28-26 at halftime.
Osceola won the junior girls’ game 26-24. Amelia Ford scored 10 points for Brookland.
Osceola also won the seventh-grade game 18-16.
GCT 56, Tuckerman 36
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech pulled away in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 56-36 victory over Tuckerman in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Eagles (2-1) outscored the Lady Bulldogs (8-1) 25-5 in the fourth quarter. Tuckerman led 24-23 at halftime and the teams were tied at 31 to end the third quarter.
Jacey Edrington scored 15 points and added five assists to lead GCT. Ava Carter and Weslyn Burnside added 13 points each, with Burnside grabbing five rebounds. Acey Fahr added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Eagles.
Ansley Dawson scored 15 points and Kenzie Soden added 10 for Tuckerman.
GCT 84, Tuckerman 45
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech opened a 29-point halftime lead Monday night on the way to an 84-45 victory over Tuckerman in senior boys’ basketball.
The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 30-6 in the second quarter to take a 45-16 halftime lead. GCT led 72-33 after the third quarter.
Riverside 69, Carlisle 28
CARLISLE – Lexi Moyer scored 15 points on five 3-pointers Monday night as Riverside raced past Carlisle 69-28 in senior girls’ basketball.
Kalli Blocker added 11 points and Gracie Washington 10 for the Lady Rebels. Riverside led 24-0 after the first quarter and 37-8 at halftime.
Riverside (9-0) won the junior girls’ game 54-10, led by Briley Travis with 14 points.
Manila 47, EPC 37
LEPANTO – Manila clamped down defensively Monday to defeat East Poinsett County 47-37 in senior girls’ basketball action.
Jenna LaRose scored 12 points and Madison Hitchcock added 11 for the Lady Lions (2-0). Madison Deeds led Manila on the boards with eight rebounds.
Manila outscored EPC 13-6 in the second quarter to take a 21-18 halftime lead. The Lady Lions led 32-27 after the third quarter.
Latavia Baker scored 12 points and Kyla Harston 10 for EPC.
Manila (2-0) won the junior girls’ game 55-43, led by Lucy Farmer with 21 points and Madison Tune with 10. Manila also won the seventh-grade game 20-12.
Sloan-Hendrix 58, Highland 26
IMBODEN – Sloan-Hendrix rolled past Highland 58-26 in senior boys’ basketball Monday.
Harper Rorex scored 14 points and grabbed six steals to lead the Greyhounds (5-1). Braden Cox scored 11 points and passed for five assists; Luke Murphy had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds; and Karson Roark also scored 10 points.
Sloan-Hendrix led 19-13 at halftime and outscored Highland 24-6 in the third quarter, taking a 43-19 lead.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys’ game 43-30, led by Hudson Rorex with 18 points and Dallas Durham with 16.
Corning 57, Sloan-Hendrix 49
CORNING – Whitley Bolen scored 23 points Monday night to lead Corning to a 57-49 victory over Sloan-Hendrix in senior girls’ basketball.
Carley Morgan scored 15 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior girls’ game 46-22.