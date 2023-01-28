JONESBORO — Brookland outscored Westside 23-13 in the fourth quarter Thursday to wrap up a 51-36 victory in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.

Kinsey Clark scored 16 points, Stella Parker 15 and Evan Polsgrove 10 for the Lady Bearcats (18-7, 10-2 conference). Westside led 17-16 at halftime before Brookland came back to lead by five points, 28-23, to end the third quarter.