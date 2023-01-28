JONESBORO — Brookland outscored Westside 23-13 in the fourth quarter Thursday to wrap up a 51-36 victory in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Kinsey Clark scored 16 points, Stella Parker 15 and Evan Polsgrove 10 for the Lady Bearcats (18-7, 10-2 conference). Westside led 17-16 at halftime before Brookland came back to lead by five points, 28-23, to end the third quarter.
Lanie Welch scored 19 points and Megan Hedger added 12 for Westside (12-8, 8-5 conference).
Westside won the junior girls’ game 44-34, led by Mattyx Cureton with 15 points and Brylee Timms with 11. Emilee Coleman led Brookland with 14.
Westside won the seventh-grade game 30-19.
Trumann 61, Pocahontas 42
POCAHONTAS – Gavin Greenwell scored 19 points to lead three Trumann players in double figures as the Wildcats defeated Pocahontas 61-42 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Thursday.
Cobey Riddle added 16 points and Tristin Battles finished with 11 for the Wildcats. Trumann led 18-7 after the first quarter, 32-18 at halftime and 46-31 after the third quarter.
Connor Baker scored 15 points for Pocahontas.
Trumann won the junior boys’ game 32-24, led by Jalen Elrod’s 18 points.
Manila 62, Rivercrest 42
MANILA – Madison Hitchcock scored a season-high 26 points Thursday as Manila defeated Rivercrest 62-42 in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Hitchcock scored 18 points in the first half to help Manila lead 16-8 after the first quarter and 36-20 at halftime. The Lady Lions led 47-26 after three quarters.
Jenna LaRose added 15 points for the Lady Lions (14-8, 8-1 conference).
Brineka Taylor scored 15 points and Lakiya Speed added 13 for Rivercrest (13-12, 4-5 conference).
Riverside 69, Cross County 15
CHERRY VALLEY – Ali Towles scored 23 points Thursday night to lead Riverside to a 69-15 victory over Cross County in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Towles’ totals included five 3-point baskets. Annalee Qualls added 12 points, followed by Amber Courtney and Klaire Womack with 10 each. The Lady Rebels (22-7, 11-1 conference) led 44-5 at halftime.
Riverside (22-2, 11-1 conference) won the junior girls’ game 43-38. Ryley Eakins and Carly Jo Womack scored 11 points each.
Corning 71, EPC 63
CORNING – Corning defeated East Poinsett County 71-63 Thursday in senior girls’ basketball.
Whitley Bolen scored 22 points to lead the Lady Bobcats (21-4) to their fifth consecutive victory.
Katie Karr scored 35 points in the junior girls’ game to lead Corning to a 44-39 victory.