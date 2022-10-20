Area basketball roundup

Riverside’s Grayson Taylor (15) drives to the basket as Ridgefield Christian’s Ian Mott defends during the first quarter of Tuesday’s boys’ basketball game in Lake City. Riverside won 61-22.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

NORFORK — Justin Brannen and Evan Stotts scored 22 points each Tuesday night to lead Bay past Omaha 65-50 in senior boys’ basketball at the Norfork Classic.

Brannen scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Yellowjackets (1-0) outscore the Eagles 17-11. He also finished the night with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.