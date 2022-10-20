Area basketball roundup

NORFORK — Justin Brannen and Evan Stotts scored 22 points each Tuesday night to lead Bay past Omaha 65-50 in senior boys’ basketball at the Norfork Classic.
Brannen scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Yellowjackets (1-0) outscore the Eagles 17-11. He also finished the night with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Bay led 16-14 after the first quarter and 34-32 at halftime. Stotts scored 10 points in the third quarter, hitting two of his four 3-pointers, as the Yellowjackets extended their lead to 48-39. He also contributed four rebounds and four assists for the game.
Landon Therrell drilled three 3s while adding 15 points and three rebounds for Bay.
Riverside 61, RCS 22
LAKE CITY – Riverside opened a 29-1 lead in the first quarter Tuesday night and went on to defeat Ridgefield Christian 61-22 in senior boys’ basketball.
Cash Gillis scored 10 points to lead the Rebels (1-0), who led 44-7 at halftime and 51-14 after the third quarter. Dennis Williams, Thatcher Durham, Logan Ridge and Cade Laird added seven points each.
Evan Ellenburg scored nine points and Tanner Lewis seven for Ridgefield Christian (0-1).
Riverside won the junior high game 37-22, led by Tucker Emery with 12 points.
Sloan-Hendrix 68, CRA 27
IMBODEN – Sloan-Hendrix opened a 24-point halftime lead Tuesday and went on to defeat Crowley’s Ridge Academy 68-27 in senior boys’ basketball.
The Greyhounds (1-0) outscored the Falcons 21-4 in the second quarter to lead 43-19 at halftime. Sloan-Hendrix led 59-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Harper Rorex scored 16 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix, followed by Cade Grisham with 12 points and Ethan Pickett with 10. Cole Oxley scored 10 points for CRA.
Sloan-Hendrix also won the junior boys’ game 49-34, paced by Hudson Rorex with 18 points, Dallas Durham with 11 and Remington Vandergriff with 10. Doss Clayton scored 17 points for CRA.