BROOKLAND — Matt Harrell hit nine of Brookland’s 15 3-pointers while scoring 28 points as the Bearcats routed Westside 70-35 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Monday.
Tyler Parham and Cole Kirby hit two 3s each to add 11 points apiece for the Bearcats (8-3, 3-1 conference). Masen Woodall was also in double figures for Brookland with 12 points.
Harrell hit four 3s in the first quarter as Brookland took a 20-11 lead. Kirby sank three in the second quarter, helping the Bearcats push their lead to 36-22 at halftime.
Harrell hit three more 3s and Parham two in the third quarter, which ended with Brookland leading 59-33.
Weston Honeycutt scored 13 points to lead Westside (5-4, 1-3 conference). The teams will meet again Friday night in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament quarterfinals.
Brookland won the junior boys’ game 52-18, led by Lane Webster’s 21 points. Brookland also won the seventh-grade game 53-18.
Nettleton-Mountain Home
JONESBORO – Nettleton swept Mountain Home in high school basketball Monday night at Raider Gym.
Taylor Smith scored 27 points to lead Nettleton (9-3) to a 68-51 victory in the senior boys’ game. Jordan Pigram added 20 points for the Raiders, who erased a 31-26 halftime deficit.
Nettleton cruised to a 59-37 victory in the senior girls’ game. The Lady Raiders (9-1) led 28-17 at halftime and 41-28 after the third quarter.
McKenzie Williams led Nettleton with 14 points and eight rebounds. Akyria James added 12 points and three assists; Makila Hill scored 11 points; and Carmen McShan chipped in with nine points.
Blytheville 80, Southside 35
SOUTHSIDE – Kesean Washington produced 16 points, nine assists and five steals Monday as Blytheville kept its record perfect with an 80-35 rout of Southside in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jeremiah Wells scored 24 points and Rashaud Marshall added 10 for the Chickasaws (13-0, 5-0 conference).
Rector 81, EPC 69
RECTOR – Kameron Jones and Cooper Rabjohn combined for 61 points Monday night to lead Rector to an 81-69 victory over East Poinsett County in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jones scored 33 points and Rabjohn added 28 for the Cougars (11-0, 6-0 conference).
Manila 46, Rivercrest 44
WILSON – Manila edged Rivercrest 46-44 Monday night in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Lions (8-4, 3-0) outscored the Lady Colts (7-6, 2-1) 15-6 in the second quarter to take a 22-13 halftime lead. Manila still led 39-32 after three quarters before Rivercrest closed the gap.
Madison Hitchcock led Manila with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brineka Taylor had 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals for Rivercrest, while Zakiyah Brownlee added 15 points, 19 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Lucy Farmer scored 16 points in the junior girls’ game to lead Manila to a 36-28 victory. Manila also won the seventh-grade game 21-12.
Corning 45, Clearwater, Mo., 21
CORNING – Corning rolled past Clearwater, Mo., 45-21 Monday in senior girls’ basketball.
Whitley Bolen scored 16 points to lead the Lady Bobcats (13-2). Makinlee Keister scored nine points for Clearwater.
BIC 64, Riverview 31
MONETTE – Buffalo Island Central routed Riverview 64-31 in senior girls’ basketball Monday.
Hadlie Goodson scored 16 points to lead the Lady Mustangs and Hallee Wells added 15 in the second half. Kaylee Franklin led Riverview with 13 points.
Riverview won the senior boys’ game 68-48.
Riverview won the junior girls’ game 40-31 behind London Hicks’ 10 points. Chandler Gathright scored a game-high 13 points for BIC.