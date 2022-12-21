BROOKLAND — Matt Harrell hit nine of Brookland’s 15 3-pointers while scoring 28 points as the Bearcats routed Westside 70-35 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Monday.

Tyler Parham and Cole Kirby hit two 3s each to add 11 points apiece for the Bearcats (8-3, 3-1 conference). Masen Woodall was also in double figures for Brookland with 12 points.