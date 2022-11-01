PARAGOULD — Bay improved to 4-0 in senior boys’ basketball Friday with a 65-32 victory over Crowley’s Ridge Academy.

The Yellowjackets led the Falcons 18-11 after the first quarter, 41-19 at halftime and 58-22 after the third quarter. Seth Spencer scored 13 points for Bay, followed by Justin Brannen and Evan Stotts with 10 each. Cole Oxley scored a game-high 14 points for CRA.