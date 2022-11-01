PARAGOULD — Bay improved to 4-0 in senior boys’ basketball Friday with a 65-32 victory over Crowley’s Ridge Academy.
The Yellowjackets led the Falcons 18-11 after the first quarter, 41-19 at halftime and 58-22 after the third quarter. Seth Spencer scored 13 points for Bay, followed by Justin Brannen and Evan Stotts with 10 each. Cole Oxley scored a game-high 14 points for CRA.
Jacob Willard scored 23 points in the junior boys’ game to lead Bay to a 49-33 victory. Doss Clayton led CRA with 15 points.
Sloan-Hendrix 75, Hillcrest 21
IMBODEN — Sloan-Hendrix built a 38-point halftime lead Friday on its way to a 75-21 victory over Hillcrest in senior boys’ basketball.
The Greyhounds (4-0) led 24-2 after the first quarter and 45-7 at halftime. Harper Rorex scored 15 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix, followed by Braden Cox and Karson Roark with 11 each and Ethan Lee and Cade Grisham with 10 apiece.
Armorel 51, Ridgefield 49
JONESBORO — Armorel’s Caleb Brown made a layup as time expired Friday to lift the Tigers to a 51-49 victory over Ridgefield Christian in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Armorel led 23-19 at halftime and 40-34 after three quarters. Brown scored 16 points and Jackson Welch 10 to lead Armorel, while Evan Ellenburg scored a game-high 25 points for Ridgefield Christian (0-3, 0-1 conference).
Ridgefield Christian (2-2, 1-0 conference) won the junior boys’ game 32-25. Luke Martin scored seven points to lead Ridgefield Christian, while Ben Braswell scored 11 points for Armorel.
Tuckerman 54, Maynard 18
TUCKERMAN — Kenzie Soden scored 17 points Friday night to lead Tuckerman to a 54-18 victory over Maynard in senior girls’ basketball.
Audrey Altom added 11 points and Carley Boyd 10 for Tuckerman (3-0). The Lady Bulldogs led 32-6 at halftime and 44-10 after the third quarter.
Kyra Barkley and Kenzi Mustread scored six points each for Maynard.
Tuckerman won the junior girls’ game 30-26.
Riverside 66, Calico Rock 24
CALICO ROCK — Amber Courtney scored 19 points Thursday to lead Riverside to a 66-24 victory over Calico Rock in senior girls’ basketball.
Klaire Womack added 10 points for the Lady Rebels (3-0). Riverside led 18-4 after the first quarter and 42-14 at halftime.
Riverside 54, Calico Rock 49
CALICO ROCK — Riverside slipped past Calico Rock 54-49 Thursday night in senior boys’ basketball.
The score was close throughout, with Riverside leading 11-7 after the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime. The teams were tied at 34 to end the third quarter.
Cash Gillis scored 17 points, Grayson Taylor 15 and Brayeson Timms 12 for Riverside (4-0). Riley Whiteaker scored 14 points, Blake Moody 12 and Carter Hiles 11 for Calico Rock.
Sloan-Hendrix 49, Tuckerman 34
IMBODEN — Sloan-Hendrix won the boys’ division of its Bill McCurley Junior High basketball tournament Saturday by defeating Tuckerman 49-34.
Dallas Durham scored 21 points for Sloan-Hendrix, which won its home tournament for the fourth season in a row. Hudson Rorex and Corey Sullens added 10 points each.
Rorex scored 14 points and Durham added 12 Thursday as Sloan-Hendrix defeated Hillcrest 44-13 in the semifinals.