PINE BLUFF — Jonesboro held Powder Springs, Ga., McEachern to 30.2 percent shooting from the field Thursday to earn a 49-36 victory in the King Cotton Holiday Classic.
The Hurricane (12-2) held the Indians to 10 points in the first half of the King bracket third-place game, including just two in the first quarter. Jonesboro allowed only 117 points, an average of 39 per game, in three King Cotton games.
Deion Buford-Wesson led Jonesboro in scoring with 18 points, hitting 7-of-16 shots from the field. Isaac Harrell added 10 points and four rebounds.
Kylen Kelly added seven points, two assists and two steals; Devarius Montgomery had six points, nine rebounds and four steals; Phillip Tillman produced six assists; and James Blair added seven rebounds off the bench for the Hurricane, which opens 6A-Central conference play Tuesday at Cabot (12-3).
Jonesboro led 9-2 after holding McEachern to 1-of-14 shooting in the first quarter. The Hurricane increased its lead to 20-10 by halftime, holding the Indians to 3-of-22 shooting in the first two quarters.
McEachern moved within 31-23 at the end of the third quarter, only to see Jonesboro push its lead back to double digits in the fourth quarter.
Blytheville 75, Springdale 71
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Blytheville edged Springdale 75-71 in overtime Thursday night in the semifinals of the Poplar Bluff Showdown.
The Chickasaws (15-0) played Brownsville, Tenn., Haywood in the championship game on Friday night. Haywood (13-2) defeated Memphis Douglass 52-49 in the other semifinal game.
Blytheville trailed by as many as 13 points before rallying for its third victory over a Class 6A opponent this season. Springdale (11-3) led 16-14 after the first quarter, 33-25 at halftime and 49-42 after three quarters. The score was tied at 64 to end regulation.
KeSean Washington scored 25 points to lead Blytheville. Rashaud Marshall scored 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots. Jeremiah Wells was also in double figures with 14 points, while T.J. Jackson finished with nine.
Courtland Muldrew scored a game-high 36 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds for Springdale. Isaiah Sealy and Carson Tangness added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs.
Rolla, Mo., 46, Jonesboro 41
ROLLA, Mo. – Tournament host Rolla, Mo., edged Jonesboro 46-41 Thursday in the girls’ championship game of the Rolla Oral Surgery Invitational tournament.
The Lady Hurricane led 23-14 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 15-5 in the second quarter. Rolla answered with a 16-6 run in the third quarter to take a 30-29 lead.
Bramyia Johnson and Allannah Orsby scored 17 and eight points, respectively, to lead Jonesboro. Both also made the all-tournament team.
Farmington 61, GCT 52
MOUNTAIN HOME – Farmington defeated Greene County Tech 61-52 Thursday in the boys’ championship game of the Ultimate Auto Group tournament.
GCT (16-1) erased an early deficit to tie the game at 13 to end the first quarter and led 31-29 at halftime. Farmington (17-0) came back to lead 46-42 at the end of the third quarter.
Layne Taylor scored 29 points to lead Farmington, including seven of the final nine for the Cardinals. Jaxon Berry added 11 points for Farmington.
Landon Stuart and Parker Harris led GCT with 18 and 11 points, respectively.
Farmington 51, Paragould 48
MOUNTAIN HOME – Farmington rallied to edge Paragould 51-48 Thursday in the girls’ championship game of the Ultimate Auto Group tournament.
Paragould led 25-16 at halftime after holding Farmington to five points in the second quarter. The Lady Rams scored the first two points of the third quarter, pushing their lead to 11, but the Lady Cardinals roared back to lead 39-34 at the end of the quarter.
Arkansas signee Jenna Lawrence scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half to lead Farmington (16-1). Keimauri Brown scored 19 points, Dixie Williams 11 and Shakira Brown eight for Paragould.
Mtn. Home 72, Paragould 45
MOUNTAIN HOME – Mountain Home defeated Paragould 72-45 Thursday in the boys’ third-place game of the Ultimate Auto Group tournament.
Braiden Dewey scored 20 points as the Bombers avenged a home loss to the Rams earlier this month. Mountain Home led 40-20 at halftime.
Gavin Hall scored 13 points and Caleb Jiles 12 for Paragould.
Paragould opened the tournament Tuesday with an 80-64 victory over Greenwood. The Rams outscored the Bulldogs 50-31 in the second half after trailing 33-30 at halftime.
Hall was 5-of-7 from the 3-point line in scoring 38 points to lead Paragould. Jesse Beliew added 18 points and Jiles 11 for the Rams, who were 9-of-18 from the 3-point line.
Farmington defeated Paragould 77-41 in the semifinals Wednesday, led by Jaxon Berry’s 21 points. Jiles scored 14 points to lead the Rams.
Brodgon Invitational
HIGHLAND – Bentonville West and The New School won their respective divisions of the Ronnie Brogdon Invitational tournament on Thursday evening.
Bentonville West built a 24-point halftime lead and went on to defeat Conway 68-41 in the Outlaw Division championship game. Tucker Anderson scored 20 points to lead the Wolverines, who led 20-6 after the first quarter and 37-13 at halftime. Colen Thompson scored 11 points for Conway.
The New School controlled the second half to defeat Memphis Middle College 52-37 in the Maverick Division championship game. Will Sturner scored 24 points to lead The New School, which outscored Middle College 21-5 in the third quarter to take a 33-20 lead.
Cabot cruised past Memphis Power Center Academy 61-49 in the Outlaw Division third-place game, led by Austin King’s 16 points.
Tournament host Highland finished third in the Maverick Division with a 77-64 victory over Izard County.
Dylan Munroe poured in 34 points to lead the Rebels, who led 35-28 at halftime and 56-46 after the third quarter. Munroe scored 98 points in four tournament games, leading Highland to a 3-1 record in its home tournament.
Jude Everett scored 18 points for ICC.
Sloan-Hendrix 67, Fountain Lake 62
BERRYVILLE – Sloan-Hendrix rallied to defeat Fountain Lake 67-62 in overtime Thursday in the semifinals of the Berryville Holiday Hoops tournament.
The Greyhounds (19-2) trailed 28-22 at halftime and 48-42 after the third quarter. Sloan-Hendrix rallied to tie the game at 54 to end regulation.
Braden Cox scored 23 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix, which played Fordyce in the championship game Friday night. Cade Grisham and Harper Rorex added 14 and 10 points, respectively.
In consolation games Thursday, Berryville defeated the Pocahontas boys 56-34 and Fordyce defeated the Pocahontas girls 52-47.
Morrilton 56, Valley View 31
SHERIDAN – Morrilton defeated Valley View 56-31 Thursday in the girls’ semifinals at the Sheridan Invitational.
Anna Winkfield scored 13 points to lead Valley View, followed by Morghan Weaver and Jaden Crews with seven each. The Lady Blazers played Sheridan in the third-place game Friday.
Mammoth Spring 78, Pea Ridge 56
PEA RIDGE – Mammoth Spring rolled past Pea Ridge 78-56 Thursday in the championship game of the Lady Blackhawk Invitational.
Brynn Washam scored 29 points to lead Mammoth Spring. Adrianna Corbett added 19 points, Sara Crowe 14 and Tay Davis 11 for the Lady Bears (18-3).