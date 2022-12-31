PINE BLUFF — Jonesboro held Powder Springs, Ga., McEachern to 30.2 percent shooting from the field Thursday to earn a 49-36 victory in the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

The Hurricane (12-2) held the Indians to 10 points in the first half of the King bracket third-place game, including just two in the first quarter. Jonesboro allowed only 117 points, an average of 39 per game, in three King Cotton games.