Ridgefield Christian 60, Armorel 45
ARMOREL — Ridgefield Christian opened 1A-3 conference play Friday night by defeating Armorel 60-45 in senior boys’ basketball.
Noah Stracener pumped in 29 points to lead the Warriors (3-0, 1-0 conference). Will Archer added 15 points on five 3-pointers while Michael Carl chipped in with 10 points.
Ridgefield Christian started to take control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring Armorel 20-9 to build a 30-22 halftime lead. The Warriors led 49-30 after the third quarter.
Forrest Christensen scored 17 points and Jayce Fondren added 14 for Armorel.
Riverside 34, Hillcrest 31
LAKE CITY — Riverside held off Hillcrest for a 34-31 victory Friday night in senior boys’ basketball.
Down 14-13 at halftime, the Rebels (2-3) outscored the Screamin’ Eagles 14-8 in the third quarter to take a 27-22 lead. Harrison McAnally scored 13 points to lead Riverside and Carl Gallapoo added 10.
Kyler Kirk scored nine points to lead Hillcrest.
Riverside (6-0) won the junior high game 43-21.
CRA 59, Bay 51
BAY — Crowley’s Ridge Academy outscored Bay by 13 points in the second half Friday to earn a 59-51 victory in senior boys’ basketball.
The Falcons (2-1) trailed 30-25 at halftime after being outscored 21-14 in the second quarter. CRA bounced back to lead 43-41 at the end of the third quarter and added to its lead in the fourth.
CRA’s Jesse Beliew and Sam Marshall scored 20 points each. Cole Oxley added 10 points for the Falcons.
Justin Brannen scored 17 points to lead Bay.
Bay won the junior boys’ game 47-39 and the junior girls’ game 30-12.