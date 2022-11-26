FORREST CITY — Jonesboro opened its senior boys’ basketball season Thursday with a 74-58 victory over Memphis Overton in the first round of the Rumble on the Ridge tournament.
The Hurricane played Memphis Southwind, which defeated West Memphis 60-44, in the semifinals Friday evening. Depending on the outcome, Jonesboro would play in today’s championship game at 4:30 p.m., or the third-place game at 3 p.m.
Jonesboro broke Thursday’s game open by outscoring Overton 18-8 in the second quarter for a 29-19 halftime lead. The Hurricane expanded the lead to 50-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Forward Isaac Harrell led the Hurricane with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Deion Wesson added 15 points and four assists; Phillip Tillman scored 12 points to go with three steals; Devarius Montgomery added nine points and 11 rebounds; and C.J. Larry chipped in with seven points and seven assists.
Jonesboro shot 54.9 percent from the field and had a 43-29 rebounding advantage. The Hurricane was 9-of-24 from the 3-point line.
Blytheville 69, Urbana, Ill., 37
PEORIA, Ill. – Blytheville remained perfect in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions with Friday’s 69-37 victory over Urbana, Ill.
Shamar Marshall scored 24 points to lead the Chickasaws (4-0), who will play in the finals of their division today. Brandon Wimbley added nine points, followed by Rashaud Marshall and Billy Davis with eight each.
KeSean Washington and Tyree Jackson scored 14 points each Thursday to lead Blytheville to a 54-45 victory over Coral Glades, Fla. Shamar Marshall and Rashaud Marshall added 13 points each.
The Chickasaws began the tournament Wednesday night by beating St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy of Downey, Calif., 79-64. Rashaud Marshall was dominant with 22 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots. Jeremiah Wells and Shamar Marshall added 20 and 17 points, respectively.