FORREST CITY — Jonesboro opened its senior boys’ basketball season Thursday with a 74-58 victory over Memphis Overton in the first round of the Rumble on the Ridge tournament.

The Hurricane played Memphis Southwind, which defeated West Memphis 60-44, in the semifinals Friday evening. Depending on the outcome, Jonesboro would play in today’s championship game at 4:30 p.m., or the third-place game at 3 p.m.