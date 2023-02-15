TRUMANN — Two games were decided by a combined total of three points Monday as the 4A-3 high school district basketball tournament started.
Eighth-seeded Pocahontas edged ninth-seeded Westside 72-71 in the boys’ division. The victory sent the Redskins into a second-round meeting with Southside on Tuesday.
Harrison Carter scored 24 points to lead Pocahontas. Carter’s totals included five 3-point baskets.
Connor Baker added 15 points, Bryce Mason 13 and DJ Coffey 12 for the Redskins. Pocahontas trailed 19-8 after the first quarter and 37-27 at halftime, then rallied within 50-49 at the end of the third quarter.
Tanner Darr led Westside with 28 points. Weston Honeycutt added 22 points and Eli Whitmire 12 for the Warriors.
Ninth-seeded Trumann slipped past eighth-seeded Pocahontas 39-37 in the girls’ division. The Lady Wildcats advanced to play Forrest City on Tuesday.
Chelsy Jones scored 16 points and Daje Jones added 11 for Trumann. The Lady Wildcats led 12-5 after the first quarter, 24-18 at halftime and 29-27 after the third quarter.
Lauren Berger scored 12 points for Pocahontas.
3A-3 District
OSCEOLA – Corning and Rivercrest advanced in both brackets of the 3A-3 district basketball tournament Monday, earning regional tournament berths.
Third-seeded Corning defeated Piggott 74-61 in the boys’ bracket. Jayce Couch scored 28 points, Clayton Vanpool 18, Roman Davis 15 and Luke Blanchard 10 for the Bobcats, who played Osceola on Tuesday.
Nate Brantley scored 21 points to lead Piggott. Shawn-Hudson Seegraves added 16 points and 11 assists, while Ashton Lemmons scored 14 points for the Mohawks.
Corning led 12-8 after the first quarter, 30-27 at halftime and 51-44 after the third quarter. The teams combined for 19 3-pointers, with Piggott making 10.
Fourth-seeded Rivercrest defeated Gosnell 58-48 in the other boys’ game Monday, earning a game against top-seeded Manila on Tuesday.
The Corning girls advanced with a 62-30 victory over Harrisburg. Whitley Bolen scored 30 points for the Lady Bobcats, who played second-seeded Osceola on Tuesday.
Fifth-seeded Rivercrest defeated Piggott 77-58 in the girls’ division. The Lady Colts led 23-10 after the first quarter, 37-25 at halftime and 46-41 after the third quarter.
Rivercrest’s Brineka Taylor recorded her 20th double-double of the season with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Destiny Burks scored 16 points and passed for five assists; Zakiyah Brownlee scored 15 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and blocked seven shots; and Lakiya Speed had 12 points and seven rebounds for Rivercrest, which played Manila on Tuesday.
Emma Langley scored 16 points to lead Piggott. Alyssa Manor had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds; Rylea Blascoe and Isabella Miller scored 11 points each; and Grace Hooten finished with eight points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Mohawks.
2A-3 District
LAKE CITY – Three of the four higher seeds won Monday as the 2A-3 high school district basketball tournament began.
Fifth-seeded East Poinsett County defeated Cross County 82-70 to advance in the boys’ bracket. The Warriors battled fourth-seeded Riverside on Tuesday evening.
Sixth-seeded Earle advanced with a 63-55 victory over Marmaduke. The Bulldogs took on third-seeded Buffalo Island Central on Tuesday night.
Fifth-seeded Bay advanced in the girls’ bracket by defeating Cross County 62-46. The Lady Yellowjackets played fourth-seeded Buffalo Island Central on Tuesday.
Seventh-seeded Earle produced the lone upset Monday, defeating sixth-seeded EPC 64-57. The Lady Bulldogs advanced to play third-seeded Marmaduke on Tuesday.
1A-3 District
MAMMOTH SPRING – Sixth-seeded Crowley’s Ridge Academy advanced in the 1A-3 senior boys’ district tournament Monday evening by defeating seventh-seeded Ridgefield Christian 72-53.
The Falcons faced third-seeded Maynard on Tuesday.
Fourth-seeded Armorel advanced in the girls’ bracket by edging fifth-seeded Maynard 37-36. The Lady Tigers will play No. 1 seed Mammoth Spring on Thursday.
Paragould 55, Batesville 31
BATESVILLE – Mikayla Lambert, Shakira Brown and Dixie Williams combined for 41 points Friday as Paragould defeated Batesville 55-31 in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
Brown and Lambert scored 14 points each, followed by Williams with 13 for the Lady Rams (18-6, 8-2 conference). Paragould led 24-17 at halftime and 38-25 after the third quarter.
Rector 70, Corning 48
RECTOR – Kameron Jones produced 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists Friday as Rector defeated Corning 70-48. Cooper Rabjohn added 15 points and five steals for the Cougars (21-4). Cash Lindsey also reached double figures for Rector with 11 points. Jayce Couch scored 17 points for Corning.
3A-3 Jr. District
CORNING – Rivercrest defeated Osceola 37-25 Saturday to win the 3A-3 junior boys’ district tournament championship. Jayden Young scored 11 points and Frantavis Robinson 10 for Rivercrest. Anthony Brown led Osceola with nine points.