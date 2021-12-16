ARMOREL — Marked Tree swept Wednesday night’s championship games in the Gearld Jennings basketball tournament.
The Indians defeated Buffalo Island Central 64-32 in the senior boys’ championship game. Marked Tree led 9-2 after the first quarter, 24-7 at halftime and 44-18 after the third quarter.
Itavious Nesbitt and B.J. Marshall scored 14 points each to lead Marked Tree (10-1). Cameron Marshall and Braylon Kennedy added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Max McCord led BIC (13-4) with eight points.
Marked Tree took a 16-12 halftime lead in the junior boys’ final and held off Riverside 39-33. Kenyon Carter scored 11 points for Marked Tree, while Brayeson Timms led Riverside with nine points.
Battle of the Border
MAMMOTH SPRING – Highland earned a place in the boys’ championship game of the Battle of the Border tournament with Wednesday’s 61-51 victory over Sloan-Hendrix.
In other boys’ games Wednesday, Viola routed Koshkonong, Mo., 73-26 and Mammoth Spring edged Hillcrest 55-49 in double overtime. Andrew Jones scored 15 points, followed by Gavin Boddie and Brayden Cray with 13 each for the Bears.
In girls’ games Wednesday, Alton, Mo., defeated Sloan-Hendrix 46-45 and Hillcrest defeated Koshkonong, Mo., 56-13.
Piggott 53, Armorel 30
CAMPBELL, Mo. – Piggott defeated Armorel 53-30 Monday in a first-round senior boys’ game at the Campbell Christmas Tournament.
The Mohawks (4-4) played Greenville, Mo., in Thursday night’s semifinals. Shawn-Hudson Seegraves led Piggott with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Nate Brantley added 13 points. Caleb Brown scored 10 points for Armorel.