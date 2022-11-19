Area basketball roundup

Westside 73, BIC 68
MONETTE — Weston Honeycutt scored 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter Friday to help Westside rally for a 73-68 victory over Buffalo Island Central in senior boys' basketball.
BIC led 18-14 after the first quarter, 38-36 at halftime and 50-47 after the third quarter.
Tanner Darr added 14 points for Westside (2-0). Jax Whitley scored 19 points, Lathan Crane 17 and Parker Anderson 13 for BIC.
Westside won the junior boys' game 38-24. Westside's Koby Thompson scored 19 points, while Leo Contreras led BIC with 10 points.
Nettleton 81, Beebe 60
JONESBORO — Taylor Smith scored 29 points as Nettleton won for the second time in as many nights, blowing out Beebe 81-60 Friday in senior boys' basketball.
Derodrick Moton, De'shun Jackson and Jordan Pigram added nine points each for the Raiders (2-0).
Blytheville 63, West Memphis 47
BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville opened its season Friday night with a 63-47 victory over West Memphis in senior boys' basketball.'
Rashaud Marshall scored 24 points to lead the Chickasaws, followed by Jeremiah Wells with 10 points and Kesean Washington, Shamar Marshall and Tyree Jackson with eight each. Blytheville led 15-9 after the first quarter, 30-19 at halftime and 40-32 after the third quarter.
Aiden Barber led West Memphis with 12 and Max Reece added nine.
Corning 76, Riverside 63
LAKE CITY — Corning outscored Riverside 18-6 in the fourth quarter Friday to seal a 76-63 victory in senior boys' basketball.
The Bobcats (2-1) outscored the Rebels 29-21 in the second quarter to take a 46-44 halftime lead, then carried a 58-57 lead into the fourth quarter.
Luke Blanchard scored 19 points to lead Corning. Jayce Couch and Eli Mason added 17 and 10 points, respectively, while Clayton Vanpool and Jakob Cox finished with nine points each.
Harrison McAnally and Grayson Taylor scored 19 points each for Riverside (7-2). Cash Gillis added 14 points for the Rebels.
Riverside won the junior boys' game 54-18.
Corning 76, Southland, Mo., 36
CORNING — Whitley Bolen scored 33 points Friday to lead Corning to a 76-36 victory over Southland, Mo., in senior girls' basketball.
The Lady Bobcats improved to 7-0 with the victory.
Sloan-Hendrix 59, Mount Vernon-Enola 48
IMBODEN — Sloan-Hendrix controlled the fourth quarter Friday to defeat Mount Vernon-Enola 59-48 in 2A-2 conference senior boys' basketball.
Harper Rorex scored 16 points to lead the Greyhounds (7-1, 1-0 conference). Ethan Lee had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Braden Cox scored 12 points.
Mount Vernon-Enola led 16-14 after the first quarter. Sloan-Hendrix came back to lead 29-26 at halftime and the teams were tied at 40 to end the third quarter.
Rogers Heritage 60, Paragould 34
PARAGOULD — Taylor Burgess scored 22 points Friday to lead Rogers Heritage to a 60-34 victory over Paragould in senior boys' basketball.
James Isbell added 10 points for the War Eagles. Heritage led 19-5 after the first quarter, 27-14 at halftime and 44-21 after the third quarter.
Gavin Hall led Paragould with nine points.