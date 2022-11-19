Area basketball roundup

Nettleton's Jamaree Thomas looks for teammate De'shun Jackson (30) during Friday's game against Beebe at Raider Gym. Nettleton defeated Beebe 81-60.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

Westside 73, BIC 68

MONETTE — Weston Honeycutt scored 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter Friday to help Westside rally for a 73-68 victory over Buffalo Island Central in senior boys' basketball.