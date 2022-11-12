JONESBORO — McKenzie Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Thursday night to lead Nettleton to a 62-21 victory over Trumann in the Lady Raiders’ basketball season opener.
Nettleton opened a 19-2 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Raiders led 34-6 at halftime and 45-16 after the third quarter.
Makila Hill added nine points for Nettleton. Carmen McShan, Akyria James and Ally Lenderman scored eight points each, with McShan also collective five steals.
Nashville 57, Jonesboro 40
CONWAY – Defending Class 4A state champion Nashville defeated Jonesboro 57-40 Thursday in senior girls’ basketball at the Dandra Thomas Invitational.
Bramyia Johnson scored 17 points for the Lady Hurricane (0-1).
Riverside 55, Rivercrest 38
WILSON – Riverside defeated Rivercrest 55-38 in senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
The Lady Rebels opened an 18-5 lead in the first quarter. Riverside led 33-9 at halftime and 47-20 after the third quarter.
Amber Courtney scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Riverside (5-1). Mackenzie Thomas scored 13 points with four assists, while Klaire Womack grabbed 15 rebounds.
Zakiyah Brownlee led Rivercrest with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Brineka Taylor added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Riverside (8-0) won the junior girls’ game 42-19, led by Ryley Eakins with 11 points.
Corning 58, BIC 53
MONETTE – Whitley Bolen poured in 30 points Thursday to lead Corning to a 58-53 victory over Buffalo Island Central in senior girls’ basketball.
Hadlie Goodson led BIC with 20 points.
BIC won the junior girls’ game 54-26. Chandler Gathright led BIC with 25 points, while Jo Hanneken chipped in 10 points and 17 rebounds.
In junior boys’ basketball, BIC defeated Corning 53-11. Leo Contreras led BIC with 23.
Tuckerman 58, Sloan-Hendrix 22
IMBODEN – Tuckerman improved to 7-0 in senior girls’ basketball Thursday with a 58-22 victory over Sloan-Hendrix.
Ansley Dawson scored 17 points and Kenzie Soden added 10 for Tuckerman. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Greyhounds 24-5 in the second quarter to take a 35-9 halftime lead, then extended the margin to 49-19 at the end of the third quarter.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior girls’ game 40-20.
CRA 45, Marmaduke 44
MARMADUKE – Doss Clayton made two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining in Thursday’s game to lift Crowley’s Ridge Academy to a 45-44 victory over Marmaduke in junior boys’ basketball.
Clayton scored 13 points to lead CRA, which led 25-18 at halftime and 37-24 after the third quarter. John McAlister scored 30 points for Marmaduke.