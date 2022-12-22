Area basketball roundup

Paragould’s Mikayla Lambert shoots over a Salem defender during Tuesday’s senior girls’ basketball game in Paragould. Lambert scored 11 points as Paragould won 53-39.

 Amy Glenn photo

BROOKLAND — Stella Parker scored 16 of her 27 points in the second half Tuesday as Brookland pulled away from a halftime tie to defeat Westside 62-42 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.

Westside led 13-5 after the first quarter and the teams were tied at 21 at halftime. Brookland led 40-34 after the third quarter.