Area basketball roundup

BROOKLAND — Stella Parker scored 16 of her 27 points in the second half Tuesday as Brookland pulled away from a halftime tie to defeat Westside 62-42 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Westside led 13-5 after the first quarter and the teams were tied at 21 at halftime. Brookland led 40-34 after the third quarter.
Parker hit two of her three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Lady Bearcats (9-4, 4-0 conference) outscored the Lady Warriors 22-8 to complete their fifth consecutive victory. Kinley Morris added 16 points for Brookland, going 8-for-8 at the free throw line.
Megan Hedger led Westside (7-3, 3-1 conference) with 22 points.
Westside won the junior high game 40-15, led by Mattyx Cureton with 10 points and Vada Watkins with nine. The seventh-grade game also went to Westside, 29-7.
Paragould 53, Salem 39
PARAGOULD – Keali Lamb scored 14 points Tuesday as Paragould defeated Salem 53-39, handing the Lady Greyhounds their first loss of the season in senior girls’ basketball.
Lamb sank four 3-pointers in the second half as the Lady Rams (8-3) erased a 25-22 halftime deficit. Hadlee DeFries scored 12 points, nine in the second half, and Mikayla Lambert scored eight of her 11 points in the second half.
Marleigh Sellars and Chelsea Hamilton scored 17 points each to lead Salem (11-1).
Brookland 49, Valley View 43
JONESBORO – Brookland held off Valley View 49-43 Tuesday in senior boys’ basketball.
Tyler Parham scored 20 points to pace the Bearcats (9-3). Brookland led 11-9 after the first quarter, 21-18 at halftime and 37-32 after the third quarter.
Cole Kirby added 10 points for Brookland, followed by Masen Woodall and Briar Allred with seven each. Oliver Barr scored 10 points, Carson Turley seven and Jackson Harmon six for Valley View (2-6).
Brookland won the junior boys’ game 44-27. Lane Webster scored 18 points and Tyson Seyler 13 for Brookland, which led 23-13 at halftime. Max Manchester scored 16 points for Valley View.
Sloan-Hendrix 68, Marshall 62
IMBODEN – Sloan-Hendrix remained atop the 2A-2 conference with Tuesday’s 68-62 victory over Marshall in senior boys’ basketball.
Marshall (14-4, 6-1 conference) led 17-16 after the first quarter and 36-28 at halftime. Sloan-Hendrix (17-2, 7-0 conference) rallied to lead 48-47 at the end of the third quarter.
Braden Cox scored 19 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix. Cade Grisham added 18 points and Harper Rorex chipped in with 10.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys’ game 49-17 as Hudson Rorex and Dallas Durham scored 20 points each.
Corning 63, Ridgefield Christian 30
CORNING – Corning built a 20-point lead in the first quarter Tuesday night and went on to defeat Ridgefield Christian 63-30 in senior boys’ basketball.
The Bobcats (7-6) led 26-6 after the first quarter. Corning held leads of 35-16 at halftime and 56-25 after the third quarter.
Jayce Couch scored 11 points to lead a balanced effort for Corning. Clayton Vanpool added nine points, while Luke Blanchard and Levi Adams finished with eight each.
Evan Ellenburg scored a game-high 15 points for Ridgefield Christian.
Ridgefield Christian won the junior boys’ game 44-21.