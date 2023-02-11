POCAHONTAS — Blytheville completed a perfect run through the 4A-3 conference with Thursday’s 69-42 victory over Pocahontas in senior boys’ basketball.

Rashaud Marshall scored 21 points to lead the Chickasaws (27-1, 16-0 conference). Blytheville is the No. 1 seed for next week’s 4A-3 tournament at Trumann.