POCAHONTAS — Blytheville completed a perfect run through the 4A-3 conference with Thursday’s 69-42 victory over Pocahontas in senior boys’ basketball.
Rashaud Marshall scored 21 points to lead the Chickasaws (27-1, 16-0 conference). Blytheville is the No. 1 seed for next week’s 4A-3 tournament at Trumann.
KeSean Washington and T.J. Jackson added 10 points each for Blytheville, followed by Jeremiah Wells with eight. The Chickasaws put the game out of reach quickly, leading 19-6 after the first quarter and 38-17 at halftime.
Harrison Carter led Pocahontas with 16 points.
Manila 77, Gosnell 50
GOSNELL – Brayden Nunnally scored 25 points Thursday night to lead Manila to a 77-50 rout of Gosnell in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jaron Burrow added 15 points, Luke Kirk 13 and Rex Farmer 12 for the Lions (22-4, 10-1 conference). Manila led 23-15 after the first quarter, 40-29 at halftime and 57-46 after the third quarter.
Elijah Donnerson scored 15 points for Gosnell, followed by Rylan Jenkins and Taderian Partee with 11 each.
Corning 69, Rivercrest 54
CORNING – Corning wrapped up the No. 3 seed in next week’s 3A-3 district tournament with Thursday’s 69-54 victory over Rivercrest in senior boys’ basketball.
Jayce Couch scored 17 points to lead the Bobcats (14-9, 7-5 conference). Clayton Vanpool added 16 points, Luke Blanchard 15 and Eli Mason 11 for Corning.
Corning led 30-19 at halftime after outscoring Rivercrest 18-11 in the second quarter. The Bobcats carried a 54-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Tyshawn Love scored 23 points and Koby Turner 10 for Rivercrest.
Corning 73, Rivercrest 58
CORNING – Whitley Bolen poured in 32 points Thursday as Corning defeated Rivercrest 73-58 in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Madison Montana added 13 points and Kenlie Watson 11 for Corning (22-6, 8-4 conference). The Lady Bobcats will be the No. 3 seed in next week’s 3A-3 tournament at Osceola.
Corning led 23-15 after the first quarter, 41-28 at halftime and 61-43 after the third quarter.
Brineka Taylor scored 19 points to lead Rivercrest. Destiny Burks and Mykayla Banks added 15 and 10 points, respectively.
3A-3 Jr. District
CORNING – The pairings are set for today’s championship games in the 3A-3 junior district basketball tournament.
Osceola and Rivercrest will play in the boys’ championship game at 12:30 p.m.
Tyler Bell scored 18 points, William Spencer 17 and M.J. Washington 10 to lead Osceola to a 59-46 semifinal victory over Gosnell on Thursday. Marcus Anderson scored 14 points for Gosnell.
Rivercrest defeated Manila 57-33 in another semifinal game.
The junior girls’ championship game today will feature Corning and Manila. Manila defeated Harrisburg 52-20 Thursday, led by Lucy Farmer with 17 points.
Corning defeated Piggott 36-29, led by Katie Karr with 19 points. Madden Mack and Libby Brantley scored 13 points each for Piggott.
Earlier Thursday, Piggott defeated Gosnell 42-34 in a first-round game. Brooklyn Langley scored 14 points, Brantley 13 and Mack 12 for Piggott. Layla Donnerson scored 17 points for Gosnell.
4A-3 Jr. District
HIGHLAND – Westside defeated Wynne 41-30 Thursday in junior girls’ basketball at the 4A-3 district tournament.
Mattyx Cureton scored 15 points and Brylee Timms 10 for Westside, which outscored Wynne 19-11 in the fourth quarter.
2A-3 Jr. District
MONETTE – Riverside defeated East Poinsett County 42-13 Thursday in junior girls’ basketball at the 2A-3 district tournament.
Ryley Eakins and Briley Travis scored 11 points each for Riverside (25-2), which will play Earle in the championship game tonight at 6.