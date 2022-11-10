CORNING — Whitley Bolen scored 21 points Tuesday to lead Corning to a 51-39 victory over Westside in senior girls’ basketball.
Katie Hampton added 13 points for the Lady Bobcats. Westside led 16-8 after the first quarter, but Corning rallied to take a 32-19 halftime lead and held a 40-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Westside won the junior girls’ game 33-32, led by Brylee Timms with 11 points. Westside also won the seventh-grade game 22-4.
Tuckerman 54, Bay 19
TUCKERMAN – Tuckerman improved to 6-0 in senior girls’ basketball Tuesday with a 54-19 victory over Bay.
Tuckerman built a 19-2 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs led 34-8 at halftime and 52-10 after the third quarter.
Katie Clark scored 14 points to lead Tuckerman. Ansley Dawson and Kenzie Soden added 11 points each.
Tuckerman won the junior girls’ game 41-25 and the seventh-grade girls’ game 15-13.
Newport 61, BIC 51
MONETTE – Raigan Head scored 25 points Tuesday to lead Newport to a 61-51 victory over Buffalo Island Central in senior girls’ basketball.
Sadie Washam added 14 points for the Lady Greyhounds. Riley Parker and Kendra Towell scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for BIC.
BIC won the junior high game 49-18, led by Jo Hanneken with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Kate McCord added 10 points.
BIC earned a 64-62 road victory over Osceola on Monday night in senior girls’ basketball. Arabella Oliver scored 22 points, Parker 17 and Towell 16.
Kayla Newson scored 17 points for Osceola, followed by Amarah Thomas with 13 and Jaidyn Dandridge with 11.
BIC defeated Osceola 41-11 in the junior girls’ game, led by Chandler Gathright’s 25 points.
Bay 67, Ridgefield 32
BAY – Bay improved to 6-1 in senior boys’ basketball Tuesday night with a 67-32 victory over Ridgefield Christian.
Justin Brannen scored 16 points to lead the Yellowjackets. Evan Ellenburg countered with a game-high 19 points for Ridgefield Christian.
Riverside 77, Hillcrest 47
LAKE CITY – Cash Gillis scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Tuesday to lead Riverside to a 77-47 victory over Hillcrest in senior boys’ basketball.
Harrison McAnally added 12 points for the Rebels (6-0). Riverside led 22-12 after the first quarter, 43-27 at halftime and 72-44 after the third quarter.
Talmadge Smith scored 18 points and Tanner Durham added 10 for Hillcrest.
Riverside (6-1) won the junior boys’ game 57-29, led by Tucker Emery with 12 points and Jackson Mann with 10.
BIC 51, Tuckerman 49
MONETTE – Buffalo Island Central moved its record to 3-0 in senior boys’ basketball Tuesday with a 51-49 victory over Tuckerman.
Lathan Crane scored 13 points to lead the Mustangs.
Tuckerman won the junior boys’ game 42-38. Leo Contreras scored 18 points for BIC.
Armorel 63, CRA 52
PARAGOULD – Will Jackson scored 19 points and Caleb Brown added 13 Tuesday to lead Armorel to a 63-52 victory over Crowley’s Ridge Academy in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Armorel held a 31-29 lead at halftime and a 41-38 lead after three quarters.
Sam Marshall scored 22 points for CRA, followed by Cole Oxley with 13.
CRA won the junior boys’ game 44-31, led by Doss Clayton with 17 points and TJ Spillman with 11. Jazten Williams scored 17 points for Armorel.