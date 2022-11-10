CORNING — Whitley Bolen scored 21 points Tuesday to lead Corning to a 51-39 victory over Westside in senior girls’ basketball.

Katie Hampton added 13 points for the Lady Bobcats. Westside led 16-8 after the first quarter, but Corning rallied to take a 32-19 halftime lead and held a 40-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.