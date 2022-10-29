Area football roundup

POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker piled up 389 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries Friday night, leading Pocahontas to a 33-22 victory over Blytheville.
Pocahontas (8-1, 6-0 conference) clinched a share of the 4A-3 conference championship and the league's No. 1 state playoff seeding with the victory. Baker now has 94 career rushing touchdowns, three shy of the state record set by Clarendon's Cedric Houston.
Most of the Redskins' 432 total yards came on Baker's carries. Pocahontas had 418 rushing yards as a team and Baker was 2-of-6 passing for 14 yards.
Baker also had an interception defensively.
Brookland 21, Paragould 14
BROOKLAND — Brookland's Joseph Wright ran for two touchdowns and the Bearcats' defense turned Paragould away twice in the red zone to preserve a 21-14 victory in 5A-East conference football Friday night.
Wright ran for 157 yards on 28 carries as the Bearcats (2-7, 1-5 conference) ended a seven-game losing streak. He will go into next week's season finale at Forrest City needing 75 yards to reach 1,000 for the season.
Quarterback Hayden Elder added 63 yards on 10 carries and was 8-of-13 passing for 139 yards and a touchdown for Brookland. Connor Marshall caught five passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Brookland struck first as Elder threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Marshall with 2:54 remaining in the first quarter, followed by Jackson Sweet's extra point. Paragould (1-8, 0-6) tied the game by returning a blocked punt three yards for a touchdown with 9:30 remaining in the second quarter.
Brookland took a 13-7 halftime lead when Wright scored on a 10-yard run with 1:30 remaining in the first half. The Bearcats' lead grew to 21-7 when Wright scored on a 5-yard run and added the two-point conversion with 8:08 left in the third quarter.
Carter Beliew's 17-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Jiles helped the Rams rally within seven points with 2:58 to go in the third quarter.
Paragould was turned away twice after having possession at the Brookland 3 and 14. Jude Rapert and Caden Webbe had fumble recoveries for the Bearcats defensively.
Highland 22, Westside 14
JONESBORO — Keagan Statler scored two touchdowns Friday night as Highland rallied for a 22-14 victory over Westside in 4A-3 conference football.
Statler gave the Rebels (3-6, 2-4 conference) a 12-7 lead when he scored on a 13-yard run with 8:49 remaining in the third quarter. Zac Huckabee's two-point pass to Wade Munroe extended Highland's lead to seven points.
An errant punt snap by the Warriors put the Rebels on the Westside 21 later in the period. Huckabee threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gage Robinson on fourth down, then scored on a two-point conversion to give Highland a 22-7 lead.
Westside's Colton Carter scored on a 1-yard sneak with 52 seconds remaining in the game, but the Warriors were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.
Darvin Fowler helped the Warriors take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when he scored on a 38-yard run. Statler put Highland on the scoreboard with a 5-yard touchdown run at the 6:55 mark of the second quarter, but the two-point try failed and Westside led 7-6 at halftime.
Osceola 20, Hoxie 14
OSCEOLA — Osceola took control of the 3A-3 conference race Friday night with a 20-14 victory over Hoxie.
The Seminoles (5-3, 5-0 conference) clinched a share of the conference championship and the league's No. 1 seed in the state playoffs. A victory next week against Manila would give Osceola the outright championship.
Hoxie (6-3, 4-1 conference) and Walnut Ridge (7-2, 4-1) will decide the league's No. 2 state playoff seed when they meet in the regular-season finale.
Neither team scored in the first half. Osceola broke through with 9:22 left in the third quarter on Torian Bell's 40-yard touchdown pass to Dreylun Haymon and Jeremiah Jacobs' two-point conversion.
Michael Cassidy scored on a 40-yard fumble return to move Osceola's lead to 14-0 with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter.
Hoxie battled back as Sage Treadwell found Jake Jones on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 5:19 left in the quarter, followed by Jason Duncan's extra point. The Mustangs tied the game on the final play of the quarter as Kayden Glenn scored on a 4-yard run.
Bell's 37-yard touchdown pass to Cassidy gave Osceola the margin of victory in the fourth quarter.
Camden Brooks led Hoxie with 200 yards on 24 carries. Treadwell was 3-of-10 passing for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Walnut Ridge 28, Manila 6
WALNUT RIDGE — Walker Ward fueled Walnut Ridge's ground game with 306 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries Friday night, leading the Bobcats to a 28-6 victory over Manila in 3A-3 conference football.
Kai Watson added 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Logan Sain ran for 80 yards on 11 carries for the Bobcats (7-2, 4-1 conference). Walnut Ridge had 496 rushing yards as a team.
Manila (3-6, 3-2 conference) scored when Jacob Baugher returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown. Walnut Ridge countered with Ward's first touchdown, which came on an 11-yard run, and added the extra point for a 7-6 lead at the 7:40 mark of the first quarter.
Ward scored on a 77-yard run with 2:30 left in the first quarter as Walnut Ridge led 14-6 at halftime.
Watson gave the Bobcats breathing room when he scored on a 19-yard run with 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Ward scored on a 1-yard run with 8:44 left in the game.
Eli Lackey led Manila defensively with 18.5 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Mason Mullen and Matthew Walker had 11.5 and nine tackles, respectively. Mullen led Manila in rushing with 48 yards on 13 carries.
Marked Tree 44, Cross Co. 6
CHERRY VALLEY — Marked Tree remained in a tie atop the 2A-2 conference Friday night by defeating Cross County 44-6.
The Indians (8-1, 5-1 conference) and Des Arc (5-3, 5-1) are tied atop the league standings, with Des Arc holding the tiebreaker because its head-to-head victory. Marked Tree closes the regular season at home Thursday against rival East Poinsett County, while Des Arc travels to McCrory on Friday.
LaRay Brown finished with 123 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for Marked Tree. Jaylen Bradley added 83 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, while Kenyon Carter ran for two touchdowns and was 4-of-7 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Brown scored Marked Tree's first points on a 2-yard run with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Carter was next to score on a 23-yard run at the 3:02 mark, followed by Bradley's two-point conversion run.
Bradley opened the second-quarter scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run, with Carter finding Cameron Marshall on the two-point pass at the 10:28 mark. John Konnor Wilson's 6-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds left in the half brought Cross County (2-6, 1-5) within 22-6 at halftime.
Carter fired a 46-yard touchdown pass to Willie Marshall with 10:32 left in the third quarter and Bradley added the two-point conversion.
The Indians scored twice in the fourth quarter. Carter scored on a 3-yard run and Jayvion Tribble added the two-point conversion. Bradley scored on a 25-yard run and Tribble again added the conversion.
Rivercrest 42, Trumann 32
WILSON — Rivercrest held off Trumann for a 42-32 victory Friday night in 4A-3 conference football.
The Colts (6-3, 5-1 conference) wrapped up the league's No. 2 state playoff seed with the victory. Trumann (4-5, 3-3) is tied for fourth entering the final week of the regular season.
Michael Rainer led Rivercrest with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while also passing for a touchdown. Koby Turner added 86 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Murphy Williams ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries for Trumann, also passing for a touchdown. Cade Hatton gained 71 yards on seven carries.
A back-and-forth game began with Rivercrest scoring the first 14 points. Rainer's 88-yard punt return set up Turner's 10-yard touchdown run with 9:26 to go in the first quarter. Marcus Slayton scored on a 2-yard run with 5:20 left in the period after Rainer returned a punt 55 yards.
Eli Evett scored Trumann's first points on a 5-yard run with 6:43 remaining in the second quarter. Williams broke a 93-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left in the first half and Evett added the two-point conversion to pull the Wildcats into a 14-14 tie.
Hatton broke a 65-yard run to set up Williams' 18-yard touchdown run, a score that gave the Wildcats a 20-14 lead with 10:23 left in the third quarter. Rivercrest tied the game on Cavonta Washington's 11-yard run with 8:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Rivercrest took the lead for good seven seconds into the fourth quarter when Rainer scored on a 9-yard run, then added the two-point conversion. Trumann closed within 28-26 on Williams' 58-yard touchdown run at the 8:43 mark.
Rainer responded by scoring on a 21-yard run, then adding the two-point conversion for a 36-26 lead. The Wildcats climbed within four points on Williams' 30-yard touchdown pass to Parks McNair with 6:39 remaining.
Rainer's 19-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Stovall sealed Rivercrest's victory with 2:43 left in the game.
Defensive end Wyatt Lancaster led Rivercrest's defense with 15 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Slayton and Stovall had 10 tackles each.
Newport 61, Yellville-Summit 16
NEWPORT — Newport erupted for 55 points during the first half of Friday's 61-16 rout of Yellville-Summit.
The victory clinched the No. 2 state playoff seed in the 3A-2 conference for the Greyhounds (6-3, 4-1 conference).
Newport's five rushing touchdowns were spread among four players. Jalen Pollard led the Greyhounds with 107 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries.
Four of Dejai Marshall's five pass completions also went for touchdowns. Marshall was 5-of-7 for 164 yards.
Kylan Crite caught three passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Isiah Kendall had two catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
Newport opened the scoring on Marshall's 18-yard touchdown pass to Kendall and Pollard's two-point conversion. Marshall found Kendall on a 25-yard touchdown pass and Pollard scored on a 43-yard run, with Marshall kicking the extra point.
Marshall fired a 62-yard touchdown pass to Crite as Newport closed the first quarter with a 28-0 lead.
The Greyhounds scored 27 points in the second quarter, starting with Marshall's 43-yard touchdown pass to Crite. Pollard scored on a 6-yard run, Dylan Braxton on a 9-yard run and Demetric Denton on a 30-yard run as Newport led 55-0 at halftime.
Malik Robinson scored on a 22-yard run in the third quarter to give Newport a 61-0 lead.
Noah Curtis led Newport's defense with six tackles.