Area football roundup

Brookland's Joseph Wright follows his blockers during the Bearcats' 21-14 victory over Paragould on Friday night. Wright rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker piled up 389 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries Friday night, leading Pocahontas to a 33-22 victory over Blytheville.

Pocahontas (8-1, 6-0 conference) clinched a share of the 4A-3 conference championship and the league's No. 1 state playoff seeding with the victory. Baker now has 94 career rushing touchdowns, three shy of the state record set by Clarendon's Cedric Houston.