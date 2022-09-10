Area football roundup

Hoxie's Sage Treadwell carries the football as Paragould's Garron McDaniel (18) and Cole Chipman (10) pursue during Friday night's game in Paragould.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

EPC 46, Walnut Ridge 36

LEPANTO — Dennis Gaines scored on runs of 77 and 79 yards in the fourth quarter Friday night to help East Poinsett County pull away for a 46-36 victory over Walnut Ridge.