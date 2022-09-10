Area football roundup

EPC 46, Walnut Ridge 36
LEPANTO — Dennis Gaines scored on runs of 77 and 79 yards in the fourth quarter Friday night to help East Poinsett County pull away for a 46-36 victory over Walnut Ridge.
Gaines finished with 256 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. The Warriors (2-0) led 32-30 before Gaines broke loose on a 77-yard touchdown run that, with the successful two-point conversion, pushed their lead to double digits.
Gaines added a 79-yard touchdown run with 2:25 remaining to give EPC a 46-30 lead and offset Walnut Ridge's final touchdown, which came on Cam Buys' 2-yard run with 35 seconds to play.
Walnut Ridge (2-1) opened the scoring on Walker Ward's 20-yard run and a successful two-point conversion nearly three minutes into the game. Tyler Moore put EPC on the board with a 7-yard touchdown run at the 6:19 mark, followed by a two-point conversion that tied the score 8-8.
Kai Watson returned the ensuing kickoff 62 yards for a touchdown and the Bobcats added the two-point conversion. EPC answered with Cooper Argo's 31-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion that tied the game at 16 with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors took their first lead, 24-16, on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Carter Smith to Omar McCuiston and a successful two-point conversion with 7:50 remaining in the second quarter. Watson scored for Walnut Ridge on a 4-yard run with 29 seconds left in the half, but the Bobcats trailed 24-22 at halftime after failing on the two-point conversion.
Gaines scored on a 9-yard run and the Warriors added the conversion to lead 32-22 with 2:33 left in the third quarter. Watson scored again for Walnut Ridge, this time on a 6-yard run, and the Bobcats added the two-point conversion to trail 32-30 with 8:06 left in the game.
Argo finished with 81 yards on 10 carries for EPC. Smith was 9-of-15 passing for 101 yards. McCuiston caught two passes for 58 yards, also coming up with five tackles and an interception defensively.
Hoxie 38, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD — Camden Brooks ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries Friday night, helping Hoxie pull away for a 38-0 victory over Paragould.
Sage Treadwell was 9-of-14 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs (2-1), also adding eight carries for 55 yards. Prechton Wilkerson finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Brooks started Hoxie's scoring on a 3-yard run with 3:28 left in the first quarter. Treadwell's 75-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Anglin gave the Mustangs a 12-0 lead going to the second quarter.
Treadwell's 19-yard touchdown pass to Brooks in the final minute of the first half set Hoxie's 18-0 halftime lead.
Brooks scored again on a 1-yard run with 9:10 remaining in the third quarter. Kayden Glenn added a 38-yard touchdown run at the 7:14 mark of the quarter, with Jason Duncan kicking the extra point for a 31-0 lead.
Wilkerson scored Hoxie's final touchdown on a 6-yard run with 4:25 remaining in the game.
LR Catholic 38, GCT 16
PARAGOULD — Little Rock Catholic defeated Greene County Tech 38-16 Friday night in the 6A-East conference opener for both teams.
The Rockets (2-0) led 16-0 at halftime after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, then a safety and a touchdown pass late in the first half.
GCT (1-1) put up its first points in the third quarter when Matt Akers scored on a 45-yard run and Camden Farmer added the two-point conversion. Little Rock Catholic scored the next three touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
Calvin Spearman scored the Eagles' second touchdown, followed by Carter McBride's two-point conversion.
Stuttgart 38, Newport 28
STUTTGART — Stuttgart's Cedric Hawkins ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns as the Ricebirds defeated Newport 38-28 Friday night.
Hawkins, who has made a verbal commitment to Arkansas State, scored all three of his touchdowns after Newport (1-2) had rallied to lead 20-14 in the third quarter. He tied the game on a 6-yard run as Stuttgart (2-1) took a 21-20 lead after the extra point.
The Ricebirds went up 28-20 after Hawkins' 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Stuttgart added a field goal in the fourth period to lead 31-20.
Newport's CJ Young scored on a 16-yard run and Kylan Crite caught Dylan Braxton's two-point pass, pulling the Greyhounds within 31-28. Hawkins gave the Ricebirds an insurance touchdown when he scored on a 44-yard run.
Young finished with 248 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 22 carries for Newport. Isiah Kendall caught six passes for 79 yards as Braxton finished 9-of-20 for 133 yards.
Landon Melnychuck's 6-yard run gave Stuttgart the game's first touchdown in the second quarter. Young scored on a 6-yard run, only to see Melnychuck reach the end zone on a 48-yard run that gave the Ricebirds a 14-6 lead going to halftime.
Young broke a 78-yard touchdown run and Braxton added the two-point conversion to tie the game in the third quarter. The Greyhounds took a 20-14 lead on Braxton's 1-yard touchdown run.
Aabel Robinson finished with nine tackles and a sack for the Greyhounds. Crite added seven tackles and an interception.
Marked Tree 41, Jackson Central-Merry 7
MARKED TREE — Jayvion Tribble scored two rushing touchdowns and Kenyon Carter threw two touchdown passes Friday night to lead Marked Tree to a 41-7 rout of Jackson (Tenn.) Central-Merry.
The Indians (2-0) led 27-0 at halftime. Tribble opened the scoring on a 7-yard run with 7:45 left in the first quarter, followed the first of LaRay Brown's three extra points.
Carter's 20-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Walker gave the Indians a 14-0 lead with 7:56 left in the first half. Tribble scored on a 3-yard run at the 6:55 mark and Carter connected with Cameron Marshall on an 85-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining in the first half.
Carter scored on a 1-yard run and added the two-point conversion in the third quarter. Eli Crockett answered Central-Merry's lone touchdown by returning the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for Marked Tree's final score.
Jaylen Bradley and Tribble led Marked Tree with 41 and 40 yards rushing, respectively.
Gosnell 40, Osceola 33
GOSNELL — Gosnell opened a 21-point lead in the third quarter Friday and held off Osceola for a 40-33 victory in high school football.
The Pirates (3-0) led 22-13 at halftime. They scored the first two touchdowns of the second half to extend the margin to 34-13.
Floyd Williams finished with 175 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for Gosnell. Cameron Williams caught four passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.