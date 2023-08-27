Area football roundup

PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech held on to defeat crosstown rival Paragould 6-4 in a defensive battle in Friday night's season opener.
The score remained knotted at 0-0 until junior Connor Gerrish took a reverse handoff six yards into the end zone for the Eagles (1-0) on a fourth down play with 6:42 left to play in the third quarter.
The extra point attempt failed, giving GCT a 6-0 lead.
Paragould (0-1) would battle back, twice getting within the 5, before the GCT defense held. In both cases the Greene County Tech offense took over near the goal line with Paragould's defense forcing a safety. With 5:28 remaining in the fourth, the second safety set a 6-4 score.
Paragould then drove to the red zone again and was just shy of the 10-yard line with 4:45 left in the game when the GCT defense sacked the quarterback to create a third and long scenario for Paragould from near the 25.
After failing to convert the third down, the Rams opted to attempt a field goal for the lead and received assistance from an encroachment call that moved them five yards closer, setting up a 33-yard attempt by sophomore Aiden Chipman. A bad snap rolled past the holder and was downed by a Paragould player with 3:15 left to play.
The Eagles took over on downs and held on for the victory.
Hoxie 12, Trumann 6
TRUMANN — Hoxie outlasted Trumann 12-6 in a defensive battle Friday night.
The host Wildcats (0-1) took an early lead when Jake Osment threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Efrain Garcia. Hoxie blocked the extra point and trailed 6-0 to end the first quarter.
Hoxie (1-0) scored its touchdowns in the second quarter. The Mustangs tied the game on Kayden Glenn's 7-yard touchdown pass to Jake Jones.
Glenn's 17-yard touchdown pass to Chase Guthrie put Hoxie in the lead and neither team scored again.
Walnut Ridge 28, Highland 27
HIGHLAND — Walnut Ridge stopped a two-point conversion attempt in overtime to edge Highland 28-27 Friday night.
The teams were tied at 21 to end regulation. The Bobcats (1-0) had the ball first in overtime and Robbie Tate scored on a 10-yard run, followed by Cristian Gonzalez's extra point for a 28-21 lead.
The Rebels (0-1) answered with a touchdown but failed on the game-ending conversion.
Tate scored two touchdowns. Jersie Cunningham and Enrique Perez scored once each for the Bobcats.
Marion 27, Wynne 7
MARION — Marion defeated Wynne 27-7 in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
Up 7-0 after the first quarter, the Patriots (1-0) extended their lead to 13-0 on Jalen Smith's 43-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds remaining in the first half. Smith scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and Ashton Gray added the two-point conversion to give Marion a 21-0 lead.
Wynne (0-1) averted a shutout when Cam Smith scored on a 1-yard run with 11:08 left in the game. Marion pushed its lead back to 20 points on Jamar Foster's 65-yard touchdown run with 9:13 remaining.
Southside 34, Pocahontas 13
POCAHONTAS — Southside rolled past Pocahontas 34-13 in the season opener Friday night.
Zane Hibbard scored on a 60-yard run and D.J. Coffey reached the end zone on a 5-yard run for Pocahontas (0-1).
Gosnell 42, Piggott 6
PIGGOTT — Cam Williams was dominant on both sides of the football Friday night as Gosnell cruised to a 42-6 victory over Piggott.
Williams caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He also picked off two passes and returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown.
Jai Jacobs caught two passes for 71 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates (1-0).
Newport 42, Osceola 14
NEWPORT — Four Newport Greyhounds combined for five rushing touchdowns Friday night in a 42-14 rout of Osceola.
The Greyhounds (1-0) rolled up 428 rushing yards as a team. Demetric Denton led Newport with 203 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, followed by Aamoni Wren with 128 yards and a touchdown on six attempts.
Malik Robinson scored twice and Bryston Elston once as the Greyhounds led 42-6 after three quarters.
Wren scored on an 84-yard run and Robinson added the two-point conversion to give Newport an 8-0 lead after the first quarter. Robinson added the next two touchdowns on runs of 1 and 9 yards as the Greyhounds' lead expanded to 20-0.
After Osceola's Zion Simpson scored on a 2-yard run, Denton broke a 75-yard touchdown run. Luke Reynolds passed to Markeey Collins on the two-point conversion, and the Greyhounds led 28-6 at halftime.
Elston scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter and Reynolds fired a 64-yard touchdown pass to Wren, followed by Robinson's two-point conversion. Osceola's MJ Washington found AJ Brown on a 50-yard touchdown pass and also the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Marked Tree 34, Hector 27
MARKED TREE — Marked Tree scored the final 14 points Friday night to defeat Hector 34-27 in high school football.
The Indians (1-0) trailed 27-20 before T.J. Hodges scored on a 70-yard run with 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter. J.J. Risper's two-point conversion run gave Marked Tree a 28-27 lead.
Risper caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kenyon Carter with 2:08 left in the game to set the final score.
Hodges led Marked Tree with 190 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Carter added 122 yards on nine carries and was 7-of-13 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Hector's Brent Casto gained 153 yards on 31 carries. The Wildcats' Jackson Taylor was 11-of-24 passing for 130 yards.
Taylor scored on a 3-yard run to give Hector a 6-0 lead with 3:39 remaining in the first quarter. Hodges tied the game on a 39-yard touchdown run and Risper added the two-point conversion to give Marked Tree an 8-6 lead at the 2:59 mark of the first quarter.
Carter connected with Cameron Marshall on a 45-yard touchdown pass with 5:32 left in the second quarter. Hector pulled within 14-13 after Taylor's 24-yard touchdown pass to P.J. Henderson with 1:48 left in the half.
Marked Tree led 20-13 after Carter's 58-yard touchdown run 18 seconds into the third quarter. Hector scored the next 14 points, the second touchdown on a 1-yard run by Taylor, to lead 27-20.
Rivercrest 46, Manila 6
WILSON — Rivercrest scored all of its points during the first half of Friday's 46-6 victory over Manila in high school football.
Four Colts scored rushing touchdowns. Koby Turner ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. Michael Rainer, Marcus Slayton and Mike Facon ran for one score each for Rivercrest (1-0).
Rivercrest's Cavonta Washington was 4-of-7 passing for 52 yards and a touchdown. Washington threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Budda Harris.
Rainer finished with 105 all-purpose yards, including a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Jeb Brigance and Carty Smith led Rivercrest's defense with seven tackles each. Turner and Facon intercepted one pass each.
Cross County 42, Harrisburg 12
HARRISBURG — Cross County opened a 28-6 halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat neighboring rival Harrisburg 42-12 in high school football.
Konnor Wilson, Cardarian Washington and Marquis Mays scored touchdowns in the first quarter as the Thunderbirds (1-0) took a 20-0 lead. Cross County added eight points in the second quarter, eight in the third and six in the fourth.
Jakobe Tate led Harrisburg (0-1) with 22 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Max Tracy was 9-of-15 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown. Evan Henley and Ethan Chambers caught four passes each for the Hornets, with Chambers catching a touchdown pass.