Area football roundup

Westside’s Colton Carter (19) carries the ball against Brookland during first-half action Friday night at Warrior Stadium.

 Terrance Armstard / Delta Digital News Service

PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech held on to defeat crosstown rival Paragould 6-4 in a defensive battle in Friday night's season opener.

The score remained knotted at 0-0 until junior Connor Gerrish took a reverse handoff six yards into the end zone for the Eagles (1-0) on a fourth down play with 6:42 left to play in the third quarter.