Area football roundup

Greene County Tech's Calvin Spearman finds running room during Friday night's 6A-East game against Jacksonville in Paragould. Spearman scored a touchdown as the Eagles prevailed 28-14.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

Blytheville 47, Westside 7

BLYTHEVILLE — Tim Brown ran for three touchdowns Friday to lead Blytheville to a 47-7 Homecoming victory over Westside in 4A-3 conference football.