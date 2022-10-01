Area football roundup

Blytheville 47, Westside 7
BLYTHEVILLE — Tim Brown ran for three touchdowns Friday to lead Blytheville to a 47-7 Homecoming victory over Westside in 4A-3 conference football.
Brown scored twice in the first nine minutes as the Chickasaws (4-1, 2-0 conference) built an early 14-0 lead. He scored the game's first touchdown on a 20-yard run, then reached the end zone on a 9-yard run with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter.
Westside (1-4, 0-2 conference) followed with its lone scoring drive of the evening. Gus Yearta scored on a 3-yard run and Montana Neely kicked the extra point to pull the Warriors within 14-7 with 9:04 remaining in the second quarter.
Blytheville scored three touchdowns in the last nine minutes of the half to lead 33-7 at halftime. Ingram Battles broke a 38-yard touchdown run, followed by Ladarrius Reed's 7-yard touchdown pass to Levin Reed.
Ladarrius Reed scored on an 8-yard keeper with 1:21 remaining in the second quarter to set the halftime score.
A couple of third-quarter touchdowns helped Blytheville build the lead needed to start the continuously running clock. Brown scored on a 51-yard run and Travis Luster returned a fumble 45 yards for the Chickasaws' final touchdown. Battles' two-point conversion run set the final score.
Pocahontas 35, Gosnell 8
GOSNELL — Connor Baker ran for four touchdowns and intercepted three passes on defense Friday to lead Pocahontas to a 35-8 victory over Gosnell in 4A-3 conference football.
Baker finished with 178 yards on 29 carries, leading the Redskins (4-1, 2-0 conference) to 296 yards rushing as a team. Reagan Womack added 79 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for Pocahontas.
Gosnell (4-1, 1-1 conference) scored in the first minute of the game to lead 8-0. Baker scored on a 9-yard run with 7:34 left in the first quarter and then on a 3-yard run with 5:55 remaining in the period, passing to Reed Bigger for the two-point conversion after the second touchdown to give Pocahontas a 14-8 lead.
Baker scored the only points of the second quarter on a 9-yard run at the 6:47 mark, setting his team's 20-8 halftime lead.
Baker scored on a 1-yard run with 10:59 left in the game and added the two-point conversion. Womack scored on a 1-yard run with 6:23 remaining and Marcus Streeper kicked the extra point, establishing the final score.
Zane Hibbard and Dylan Lindsey also had interceptions as Pocahontas picked off five passes as a team. Hibbard also forced a fumble, while Ty Menard made seven tackles. Baker, Womack and Bigger made five tackles each.
GCT 28, Jacksonville 14
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech earned its first 6A-East conference victory Friday night by defeating Jacksonville 28-14 on Homecoming.
Camden Farmer scored two rushing touchdowns to power the Eagles (2-3, 1-3 conference). Carter McBride and Calvin Spearman also reached the end zone for GCT.
McBride put GCT on the scoreboard first when he scored on a 2-yard run with 6:37 remaining in the first quarter. After Jacksonville (0-5, 0-4) tied the game, Farmer scored on a 3-yard run with 8:46 left in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 12-6 lead that stood at halftime.
Spearman flattened a defender at the goal line as he scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run with 8:53 remaining in the game. Farmer added the two-point conversion to increase GCT's lead to 20-6.
The Titans scored a touchdown and added the two-point conversion to cut their deficit to 20-14 with 1:56 remaining in the game. Jacksonville's onside kick failed, however, and Farmer broke a 46-yard touchdown run to seal the outcome. Connor Gerrish added the two-point conversion to set the final score.
Trumann 32, Highland 13
TRUMANN — Trumann celebrated Homecoming on Friday with a 32-13 victory over Highland in 4A-3 conference football.
Murphy Williams ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to power the Wildcats (3-2, 2-0 conference). Williams was also 9-of-17 passing for 136 yards and caught a 41-yard pass in an all-around performance.
Eli Evett added 71 yards on 11 carries. Cade Hatton finished with 64 yards and a touchdown on six carries; Jake Osment had 28 yards on six carries and was 2-of-5 passing for 20 yards; and Parks McNair caught seven passes for 91 yards.
Rivercrest 46, Harrisburg 13
WILSON — Michael Rainer scored on a running play, a pass reception and a punt return Friday as Rivercrest celebrated Homecoming with a 46-13 victory over 4A-3 conference foe Harrisburg.
Rainer accounted for 243 all-purpose yards. His touchdowns came on an 82-yard punt return in the first quarter, an 87-yard reception from Cavonta Washington in the second quarter and an 18-yard run in the second quarter.
Rivercrest (2-3, 1-1 conference) scored 21 points in the first quarter. Koby Turner scored the first two touchdowns on runs of 10 and 67 yards, followed by Rainer's punt return for a touchdown. Marcus Slayton kicked all three extra points and the Colts led 21-0 after a quarter.
Washington scored on a 12-yard run nearly three minutes into the second quarter, then found Rainer on the 87-yard touchdown pass with 7:25 to go. Rainer's touchdown run at the 3:34 mark set the Colts' 40-0 halftime lead.
Marcus Barlow put Harrisburg (2-3, 0-2 conference) on the scoreboard with a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
T.J. Scott scored Rivercrest's last touchdown on a 66-yard run with 10:14 left in the game. Harrisburg closed the scoring as Eastin Gray found Ethan Chambers on a 17-yard touchdown pass and Max Tracy kicked the extra point.
Washington was 8-of-11 passing for 156 yards, all in the first half. Rainer had 110 yards on three catches, while Turner finished with 115 yards on seven carries.
Gray was 11-of-30 passing for 122 yards. Noah Brooks led Harrisburg receivers with three catches for 71 yards.
Manila 15, Corning 12
CORNING — Felipe Lozano threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Trey Platz with 19 seconds remaining in Friday's game to lift Manila to a 15-12 victory over Corning in 3A-3 conference football.
The last-minute touchdown pass gave the Lions (2-4, 2-0 conference) a 13-12 lead. Lozano added the two-point conversion to give Manila a three-point lead and intercepted a pass with four seconds remaining to seal the Lions' victory.
Corning (1-5, 0-2) led 12-0 in the first quarter. Mason Mullen gave Manila its first points when he scored on a 33-yard run with 10:31 remaining in the third quarter. Elijah Fourthman's extra point pulled the Lions within 12-7.
Mullen intercepted a pass with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter and his 69-yard run set up Lozano's go-ahead touchdown pass to Platz.
Mullen finished with 174 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He also led the Lions defensively with 16 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Eli Lackey had 12 tackles and forced a fumble for Manila, while Kayden Horton had seven tackles (two for loss, including a sack).
EPC 68, McCrory 42
LEPANTO — Carter Smith threw five touchdown passes while teammates Dennis Gaines and Tyler Moore combined for five rushing touchdowns as East Poinsett County overwhelmed McCrory 68-42 in 2A-2 conference football Friday.
Smith was 10-of-14 passing for 245 and five touchdowns as EPC (5-0, 2-0 conference) celebrated Homecoming. Omar McCuiston was EPC's leading receiver with four receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
Moore reached the end zone four times. He caught two passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns, and had 69 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.
Gaines powered EPC's ground game with 177 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.
Michael Collins led EPC defensively with 13 tackles. Gaines had seven tackles and an interception, while McCuiston also picked off a pass.
EPC scored first on Gaines' 4-yard run. After McCrory took an 8-6 lead, the Warriors built an 18-8 lead as Smith threw touchdown passes of 16 yards to McCuiston and 45 yards to Moore.
Gaines scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 38 and 4 yards, the latter with five seconds remaining, as the Warriors led 34-22 at halftime.
EPC outscored McCrory 22-14 in the third quarter to take a 56-36 lead. Smith threw three touchdown passes in the period, finding McCuiston on strikes of 63 and 17 yards and Moore on a 38-yard pass.
Moore scored on runs 10 and 53 yards to help EPC seal the victory in the fourth quarter.
Marked Tree 35, Earle 18
EARLE — Kenyon Carter threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as Marked Tree cruised to a 35-18 victory over Earle in 2A-2 conference football Friday.
After falling behind 6-0, the Indians (5-0, 2-0 conference) scored the next 28 points. Eli Crockett's interception return and LaRay Brown's extra point gave Marked Tree a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.
Carter found Cameron Marshall on a 65-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter as Marked Tree took a 14-6 halftime lead. He connected with Willie Marshall on a 35-yard touchdown pass with 5:40 remaining in the third period.
Willie Marshall broke a 73-yard touchdown run with 2:35 left in the third quarter and Carter passed to Tate Swink on the two-point conversion, boosting the Indians' lead to 28-6.
Two touchdown passes pulled Earle (2-3, 0-2) within 28-18, but Carter closed the scoring on a 9-yard run with 1:21 left in the game.
Newport 44, Salem 28
SALEM — C.J. Young produced 202 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries Friday night as Newport rolled past Salem 44-28 in 3A-2 conference football.
Dejai Marshall was 10-of-16 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown for Newport (4-2, 2-0 conference). Kylan Crite led Newport in receiving with four receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, while Isiah Kendall had five catches for 56 yards. Bryson Elston Jr. sparked the defense with 11 tackles.
Newport led 14-0 after the first quarter as Young scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards. The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter, with Newport scoring one more two-point conversion than Salem to lead 30-14 at halftime.
Young scored on a 52-yard run in the second quarter and caught a two-point pass from Marshall. Crite caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Marshall and Dylan Braxton reeled in a two-point pass from Marshall.
Salem (4-2, 1-1 conference) scored the only touchdown of the third quarter, but Aabel Robinson blocked a punt and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Newport a 36-20 lead. Young scored on a 30-yard run to seal Newport's victory.
Hoxie 55, Palestine-Wheatley 6
HOXIE — Hoxie scored 48 points in the first 19 minutes of Friday's game and went on to defeat Palestine-Wheatley 55-6 in 3A-3 conference football.
The Mustangs (3-2, 1-0 conference) scored 28 points in the first quarter, starting with Camden Brooks' 1-yard touchdown run and Jason Duncan's extra point 54 seconds into the game. Ethan Dulaney was next in the end zone, returning an interception 50 yards for a touchdown at the 9:05 mark.
Sage Treadwell fired a 61-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn with 6:09 to go and Brooks scored on a 5-yard run at the 2:30 mark of the opening period.
Treadwell tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Jones in the first minute of the second quarter, followed by Devon Rogers' extra point. Mattheis Dobbs returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown and Carson Cooper scored on a 2-yard run, followed by Mario Armstrong's PAT.
Hoxie's Prechton Wilkerson scored on a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter and Mark Monfort kicked the extra point.
Wilkerson led Hoxie with 135 yards on 16 carries. Treadwell was 4-of-4 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns, adding 48 yards rushing on three carries. Brooks had 42 yards on only five carries.