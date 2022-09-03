Paragould 37, Piggott 0
PIGGOTT — Carter Beliew ran for two touchdowns and passed for another score Friday night as Paragould gave first-year head coach David Gunn his first victory by routing Piggott 37-0.
Kaden Calhoun added two touchdowns while running for 176 yards on 17 carries. Paragould (1-1) finished with 215 rushing yards, averaging nearly six yards per carry.
The Rams limited the Mohawks (0-2) to 105 total yards while forcing four turnovers.
Beliew put Paragould on the scoreboard by scoring on a 2-yard run with 6:20 remaining in the first quarter. Eskender Michael added the extra point.
Michael kicked a 26-yard field goal with 2:47 remaining in the opening period, giving Paragould a 10-0 lead.
The Rams scored twice in the second quarter to lead 24-0 at halftime. Calhoun scored on a 24-yard run with 7:43 remaining in the second quarter and Beliew found Caleb Jiles on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining in the half.
Cole Chipman's interception set up Beliew's 1-yard touchdown run with 10:36 remaining in the third quarter. Calhoun scored on a 30-yard run to complete the scoring with 1:14 left in the third period.
Chipman and Corbin Bailey had interceptions for the Rams' defense, while Xavier Winn and Bradon Summers recovered fumbles.
EPC 42, Manila 0
MANILA — Dennis Gaines ran for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries Friday night, leading East Poinsett County to a 42-0 victory over Manila in high school football.
Carter Smith scored on a 3-yard run with 5:24 remaining in the opening quarter. The Warriors recorded a safety with 8:54 remaining in the second quarter, boosting their lead to 8-0.
Smith found Cooper Argo on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 7:13 remaining in the first half. Gaines scored on a 4-yard run later in the period and Omar McCuiston added the two-point conversion as EPC (1-0) took a 22-0 halftime lead.
Gaines scored on a 20-yard run with 9:51 remaining in the third quarter. He also scored on runs of 4 and 45 yards in the final period, with Argo adding the two-point conversion after the last touchdown.
Smith finished the night 8-of-13 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown. Argo added 50 yards on five carries and caught four passes for 69 yards.
McCuiston and Gaines led the Warriors with 10 tackles each, with McCuiston also coming up with an interception. Jamarkius Garrett and Ethan Tucker made seven tackles each, with Tucker recovering a fumble.
Gabe Bennett led Manila (0-2) with eight tackles.
Walnut Ridge 48, Cave City 12
CAVE CITY — Kai Watson scored four of Walnut Ridge's six rushing touchdowns Friday night as the Bobcats routed Cave City 48-12 in high school football.
Watson scored all four of his touchdowns in the first half as Walnut Ridge (2-0) built a 32-0 halftime lead. He finished with 172 yards on 13 carries.
Walnut Ridge opened a 16-0 lead in the first quarter as Watson scored on an 11-yard run at the 9:04 mark and a 3-yard run with three seconds left in the quarter. Walker Ward passed to Watson for the two-point conversion after the first touchdown, then ran in the two-point conversion after the second score.
Watson scored on runs of 49 and 9 yards in the second quarter, the latter with nine seconds remaining in the period. Ward passed to Jaydon Blaylock on both two-point conversions as the Bobcats' lead grew to 32-0.
Ward scored on a 2-yard run with 4:55 left in the third quarter, then passed to Blaylock again on the two-point conversion. Cam Buys added Walnut Ridge's final touchdown on a 3-yard run with 1:13 left in the third quarter, followed by Hunter Colvey's two-point conversion.
Buys added 76 yards on nine carries and Ward ran for 75 yards on 17 attempts. Colvey produced 38 yards on five carries, helping the Bobcats produce 378 rushing yards while averaging eight yards per carry.
Walnut Ridge held Cave City (0-2) to 234 total yards.
Beebe 28, Newport 26
NEWPORT — Zachary Grant's 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter Friday night lifted Beebe to a 28-26 victory over Newport in high school football.
Grant finished with 118 yards on 13 carries to help the Badgers (2-0) prevail in a back-and-forth battle with the Greyhounds (1-1). C.J. Young fueled Newport's offense with 242 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
Young scored on a 32-yard run, followed by Demetric Denton's two-point pass to Isiah Kendall as Newport took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. Beebe tied the game as Kiandre Barker scored on a 57-yard run and Grant found Mason Harbin on the two-point conversion later in the period.
Grant's 60-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb O'Neill gave the Badgers a 15-8 lead in the second quarter. Newport's Kylan Crite returned a punt 36 yards for a touchdown, but Barker returned the kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown as the Badgers took a 22-14 halftime lead.
Young scored on a 64-yard run in the third quarter and a 6-yard run in the fourth, helping Newport rally for a 26-22 lead.
Brendon Curry came up with two interceptions for the Greyhounds' defense.