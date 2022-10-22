Pocahontas 41, Westside 7
JONESBORO — Pocahontas quarterback Connor Baker accounted for six touchdowns Friday night as the Redskins rolled past Westside 41-7.
Baker ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries, giving him 89 rushing touchdowns for his career. He was also 4-of-4 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns while playing just over a half.
Pocahontas (7-1, 5-0 conference) maintained sole possession of the 4A-3 lead. The Redskins would clinch a title share and the league's No. 1 state playoff seed with a home victory over Blytheville next week.
Baker opened the scoring on a 4-yard run in the first quarter, followed by Marcus Streeper's extra point. He sprinted 88 yards to the end zone to extend Pocahontas' lead to 14-0.
Pocahontas closed the first quarter with a 20-0 lead after Baker fired a 53-yard touchdown pass to Reed Bigger.
Baker threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Maupin, then added the two-point conversion. He scored on a 36-yard run later in the second quarter to give the Redskins a 34-0 halftime lead.
Pocahontas' final points came on Baker's 13-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Westside (2-6, 1-4 conference) averted a shutout in the fourth quarter.
Four different receivers caught one pass each for Pocahontas. Reagan Womack was the second-leading rusher with 37 yards on four carries.
Baker also led Pocahontas defensively with six tackles. Jackson Privett and Ty Menard added 4.5 tackles each.
Batesville 51, Brookland 7
BATESVILLE — Batesville opened a 31-7 halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat Brookland 51-7 in 5A-East conference football.
Rhett McDonald threw three touchdown passes to lead the Pioneers (6-2, 4-1 conference), who remained in a second-place tie in the 5A-East.
Joseph Wright scored for Brookland (1-7, 0-5) on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. Wright has 10 rushing touchdowns this season for the Bearcats, who host Paragould next week in their home finale.
Wynne 35, Paragould 7
PARAGOULD — John Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes Friday to lead Wynne to a 35-7 victory over Paragould in 5A-East conference football.
The Yellowjackets (6-2, 4-1 conference) remained in a second-place tie with Nettleton and Batesville in the 5A-East standings.
Wynne scored all of its points in the first half. The Yellowjackets scored their first touchdown with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter on Watson's 60-yard pass to Alonzo Holmes, followed by the first of Brayden Mattox's five extra points.
Watson scored on a 15-yard run in the final minute of the first quarter. He found Rashod Conley on a 65-yard touchdown pass with 7:53 remaining for the first of Wynne's three second-quarter scores.
Watson scored on a 5-yard run and Cobey Davis on a 16-yard run to close the scoring for the Yellowjackets, who led 35-0 at halftime.
Paragould (1-7, 0-5 conference) scored with 4:30 left in the game on Carter Beliew's 49-yard touchdown pass to Nate Brittingham. Eskender Michael added the extra point.
Davis was Wynne's rushing leader with 95 yards on 17 carries. The Yellowjackets had 311 rushing yards as a team, while Watson was 2-of-3 passing for 125 yards.
Michael Pekrul led Paragould with 57 yards on 10 carries. Beliew was 5-of-12 passing for 116 yards.
Trumann 31, Blytheville 15
TRUMANN — Trumann scored the final 16 points Friday night to defeat Blytheville 31-15 in 4A-3 conference football.
Cade Hatton and Murphy Williams combined for 216 yards and three touchdowns to power the Wildcats (4-4, 3-1 conference). Hatton ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while Williams added 89 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Williams also completed all four passes he attempted for 66 yards.
Trumann opened the scoring with 11:57 left in the second quarter on Jake Osment's 2-yard touchdown run, followed by Efrain Garcia's extra point. Blytheville (5-3, 3-2 conference) tied the game less than two minutes later when Ingram Battles scored on a 33-yard run and Luis Sosa added the extra point.
The teams traded scores again, starting when Williams scored on a 67-yard run and added the two-point conversion with 9:33 left in the second quarter. Battles scored again for the Chickasaws on a 1-yard run with 6:13 to go and added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 15.
Hatton broke the tie when he scored on a 45-yard run with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. Coda Cameron's two-point conversion set Trumann's 23-15 halftime lead.
The Wildcats scored the only touchdown of the second half on Williams' 3-yard run with 5:06 left in the game. Williams also added the two-point conversion to set the final score.
Cameron had 104 yards from scrimmage, gaining 53 yards on two carries and 51 yards on two receptions. Eli Evett added 44 yards on 12 carries.
Rivercrest 48, Gosnell 20
GOSNELL — Koby Turner ran for three touchdowns and Michael Rainer caught two touchdown passes Friday night as Rivercrest raced past Gosnell 48-20 in 4A-3 conference football.
With their fourth consecutive victory, the Colts (5-3, 4-1 conference) claimed sole possession of second place in the 4A-3. Gosnell, Blytheville and Trumann are tied for third place.
Turner led Rivercrest in rushing with 137 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Rainer caught three passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Cavonta Washington was 5-of-11 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Rivercrest started the scoring 38 seconds into the game on Washington's 68-yard touchdown pass to Rainer, followed by Josh Johnson's extra point. The Colts' lead grew to 13-0 with 8:45 left in the quarter on Joe Louis Ralph's 36-yard reverse pass to Rainer.
Gosnell (6-2, 3-2) scored its first touchdown on Reid Shelton's 29-yard pass to Chad Stewart with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Sid Lara kicked the extra point.
Turner scored Rivercrest's next touchdown on a 19-yard run with 2:21 left in the period. The Pirates closed within 20-14 after Floyd Williams scored on a 7-yard run with 9:58 left in the second quarter.
Rivercrest scored the last 15 points of the first half to lead 35-14. Turner reached the end zone on a 6-yard run with 6:42 remaining and Jaden Stovall returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown. Austin Elrod threw a two-point conversion pass to Kevin Morris to set the halftime score.
Washington opened the second-half scoring on a 28-yard run with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter. Gosnell's Cam Williams threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Taderian Partee at the 1:30 mark, only to see Turner score on a 34-yard run with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
Wyatt Lancaster led Rivercrest's defense with 12 tackles, including five for loss and two sacks, as well as three quarterback hurries. Marcus Slayton had 10 tackles, including three for loss, and a half-sack.
Melbourne 29, Newport 20
MELBOURNE — Melbourne defeated Newport 29-20 Friday night in a 3A-2 conference showdown.
The Bearkatz (8-0, 4-0 conference) took sole possession of the 3A-2 lead. The Greyhounds (5-3, 3-1 conference) are tied with Quitman for second place after seeing their four-game winning streak end.
Trey Wren was 16-of-26 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown for Melbourne, also adding 51 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Carter Bray was Wren's primary target in the passing game with 11 receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown.
Robert Langston led the Bearkatz in rushing with 52 yards on 17 carries and Grant Wren scored a rushing touchdown.
Hoxie 48, Manila 0
HOXIE — Hoxie remained in a tie atop the 3A-3 conference with Friday night's 48-0 victory over Manila.
The Mustangs (6-2, 4-0 conference) and Osceola, who meet next week on the Seminoles' home field, are tied for the conference lead. Manila (3-5, 3-1 conference) and Walnut Ridge are tied for third place.
Hoxie led 41-0 at halftime. Camden Brooks opened the Mustangs' scoring spree with a 6-yard touchdown run at the 10:39 mark of the first quarter, followed by Jason Duncan's extra point.
Mattheis Dobbs returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown only 14 seconds later as the Mustangs took a quick 14-0 lead.
Hoxie scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, the first on Brooks' 5-yard run with 11:08 remaining. The Lions failed to field the ensuing kickoff and Sage Treadwell threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Anglin.
Treadwell threw touchdown passes of 18 and 7 yards to Kayden Glenn in the final seven minutes of the first half, giving the Mustangs a 41-0 lead. Prechton Wilkerson scored on a 7-yard run with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.
Treadwell was 7-of-9 passing for 109 yards and three touchdowns, also adding 31 yards on four carries. Wilkerson led Hoxie in rushing with 100 yards on 10 carries, while Brooks had 63 yards on 10 carries. Carson Cooper had two receptions for 42 yards.
Osceola 34, Walnut Ridge 22
OSCEOLA — Osceola scored the last 22 points, all in the fourth quarter, to rally for a 34-22 victory over Walnut Ridge in 3A-3 conference football Friday night.
Down 22-12, the Seminoles (4-3, 4-0 conference) started to rally when Torian Bell fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Jackson with 6:02 left in the game. Osceola took the lead on Jeremiah Jacobs' 3-yard touchdown run with 5:16 remaining, followed by Skyler Young's two-point conversion for a 26-22 advantage.
Micheal Cassidy returned a fumble 43 yards for another Osceola touchdown with 4:20 to play, followed by Jacobs' two-point conversion.
Osceola scored first on Bell's 14-yard pass to Jackson in the first quarter. Walnut Ridge (6-2, 3-1 conference) tied the game 6-6 on Kai Watson's 25-yard touchdown run with 9:08 to go in the second quarter.
The Bobcats' Logan Sain scored on a 1-yard run at the 5:21 mark, followed by Walker Ward's two-point conversion. Bell connected with Dreylun Haymon on a 48-yard touchdown pass for Osceola, but Walnut Ridge stopped the two-point conversion to lead 14-12 at halftime.
Walnut Ridge scored the only points of the third quarter. The Bobcats' lead grew to 22-12 on Ward's 17-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion with 7:09 remaining.
Watson led Walnut Ridge with 153 yards on 21 carries. Ward added 147 yards on 24 carries, followed by Sain with 58 on 10 carries as the Bobcats ran for 376 yards as a team.
Bell was 13-of-19 passing for 140 yards.
Marked Tree 44, Clarendon 30
MARKED TREE — A 24-point run in the second half lifted Marked Tree to a 44-30 victory over Clarendon in 2A-2 conference football Friday night.
The Indians (7-1, 4-1 conference) are tied atop the 2A-2 with East Poinsett County and Des Arc. Marked Tree travels to Cross County next week before closing the regular season at home against EPC.
Clarendon (5-3, 3-2 conference) led 22-20 in the third quarter after a touchdown on an errant Marked Tree punt snap and a two-point conversion. The Indians regained the lead at 28-22 when Jaylen Bradley scored on a 9-yard run and Kenyon Carter added the two-point conversion.
Jonah Walker returned an interception 81 yards for a Marked Tree touchdown later in the third quarter, followed by Willie Marshall's two-point conversion for a 36-22 lead.
Tate Swink scored the Indians' last touchdown on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter. Carter's two-point pass to J.J. Risper gave Marked Tree a 44-22 lead.
Marked Tree scored the game's first 12 points on Marshall's 30-yard run and Carter's 22-yard touchdown pass to LaRay Brown. The Indians led 20-6 in the second quarter after Carter's 20-yard touchdown pass to Marshall.
An interception return for a touchdown helped the Lions pull within 20-14 at halftime.
Brown led Marked Tree with 92 yards on 11 carries. Marshall added 71 on three carries, Bradley 41 on 14 attempts and Carter 39 on nine carries.
EPC 62, Marianna 12
LEPANTO — East Poinsett County bounced back from its first loss of the season to rout Marianna Lee 62-12 in 2A-2 conference football Friday night.
The Warriors (7-1, 4-1 conference) are tied atop the conference with Des Arc and Marked Tree, the teams they visit to close the regular season.
Dennis Gaines led EPC with 221 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Cooper Argo added two touchdowns and 89 yards on four carries, while Tyler Moore and Tristan Lard scored one rushing touchdown each. Carter Smith was 4-of-9 passing for 95 yards and a touchdown.
EPC scored two touchdowns within a span of 27 seconds in the first quarter. Gaines scored on a 53-yard run and Argo on a 49-yard run as the Warriors took a 14-0 lead.
Marianna scored the next 12 points, only to see EPC post the final 48. The Warriors led 36-12 at halftime.
Smith fired a 50-yard touchdown pass to Argo at the 9:08 mark of the second quarter. Gaines scored the final two touchdowns of the first half on runs of 43 and 4 yards, the last with 55 seconds remaining.
EPC's third-quarter touchdown came on a 24-yard run by Argo, a 43-yard run by Gaines and an 18-yard run by Moore. Lard scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Omar McCustion led EPC's defense with two interceptions. Argo and Trevor Smith picked off one pass each.